Penske Truck Leasing Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Huntsville, Alabama

READING, Pa., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama. Located at 25174 One Aviation Way SW, this new facility is conveniently located off Interstate 565 and provides service to both the Madison and Huntsville markets.

Exterior image of Penske's new state-of-the-art facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rental, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary fully digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and Penske digital experience solutions, which help customers leverage Penske technology as well as options related to onboard technology systems (ELDs, telematics, onboard cameras, etc.).

"We've enhanced our ability to effectively serve Penske customers and employees with this new, state-of-the-art facility," said Robert Latimer, area vice president of Penske Truck Leasing. "The facility not only improves our operational efficiency through ease of accessibility and a spacious layout, but also increases our ability to amplify our capabilities and potential. Through this strategic growth, Penske remains the transportation provider and employer of choice in the Northern Alabama area."

At 15,750 square-feet and sitting on 8.75 acres, this facility features eight service bays plus an automatic truck wash bay, and a full-service fuel island – offering diesel, diesel exhaust fluid, and gasoline.

Penske currently employs approximately 15 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, management trainees, and customer service representatives locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Huntsville area and at other Penske locations across North America visit penske.jobs for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 418,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,500 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

