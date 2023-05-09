Penske Truck Leasing Opens New State-of-the-Art Facility in Pasco, Washington

READING, Pa., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing has recently opened a state-of-the-art facility in Pasco, Washington. Located at 1522 East Hillsboro Street, this new facility is conveniently located off US 395 and provides a full range of fleet services.

New Penske Truck Leasing facility in Pasco, Washington

At this location, Penske offers consumer and commercial truck rentals, full-service truck leasing and contract truck fleet maintenance services. It is also outfitted with the company's proprietary digital and voice-directed preventive maintenance process and other digital experience solutions that help fleet customers make the most from technologies such as telematics, onboard cameras, ELDs, and Penske's own technologies.

"We've been growing steadily in the northwest region and required a larger space to accommodate our increasing customer base in and around the Pasco area, said Chavela Brown, area vice president – northwest region, Penske Truck Leasing. "The added capabilities and capacity at this incredible facility maximizes fleet uptime, and a state-of-the-art environment, with cutting-edge technology for our associates."

At 12,301 square-feet and sitting on 6.21 acres, this facility features three drive-thru bays with six service areas.

Penske currently employs approximately 15 associates at the new facility, and is hiring truck technicians, management trainees, and customer service representatives locally and nationwide. For a list of open positions in the Pasco area and at other Penske locations across North America visit penske.jobs for more information.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 422,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 930 maintenance facilities and more than 2,500 rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeTruckLeasing.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing