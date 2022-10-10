Penske Truck Leasing Receives Reaccreditation from the National Institute of Automotive Service Excellence

"Our maintenance and technical training program is constantly being refined and expanded – it is centered on an assessment of business and technical needs specific to Penske," said Holly Gerke, vice president of maintenance training and technical development for Penske Truck Leasing. "Achieving ASE reaccreditation is a continuum of our pursuit of excellence and an affirmation of our training program."

The ASE accreditation program sets standards in which organizations and institution can continuously improve the quality of their performance standards and training program infrastructure and offerings.

"Penske met the ASE identified elements of organization, structure, and method which contribute significantly to the development of high quality continuing automotive service education," said Matt Shepanek, vice president of credential testing programs for ASE. "Penske goes above and beyond the critical requirements to become reaccredited as an ASE provider of continuing automotive service education."

The ASE accreditation program is based on a five-year cycle.

SOURCE Penske Truck Leasing