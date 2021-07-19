Penske Truck Rental Introduces Mobile App for Consumer Truck Rental Customers

The app, which is available for free in the App Store and Google Play Store, simplifies the logistics of moving while keeping customers connected through the complete range of features, such as:

Find the closest Penske locations with the interactive map.

Get a quote; complete and manage a reservation.

Watch how-to videos that provide helpful moving tips. Renters can also view videos to learn how to better operate these trucks.

Reference loading guides and safety protocols to ensure a safe moving experience.

Connect with 24/7 roadside assistance.

Additionally, the Penske Truck Rental app incorporates insurance bundling options. With four bundles offered, renters can select the plan that best protects themselves and their belongings.

With among the newest fleets in the industry, Penske Truck Rental provides do-it-yourself movers with clean, well-maintained, and reliable trucks as well as towing devices, moving equipment, boxes, packing supplies and accessories.

The Penske Truck Rental mobile app streamlines the truck rental and moving process. With one app, customers can take advantage of comprehensive rental services, find the nearest Penske location and additional services that allow movers to stay connected during their moves.

Rent a truck by using the Penske Truck Rental app, calling 1-800-GO-PENSKE, or by visiting www.pensketruckrental.com. Penske Truck Rental is a unit of Penske Truck Leasing.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 349,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

