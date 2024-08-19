Penske Used Trucks Launches New Auction Website

READING, Pa., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Used Trucks is pleased to announce the launch of its online auction platform for used vehicles. This new auction site is designed to streamline the commercial equipment-buying process, providing a seamless and intuitive interface that allows buyers to easily find and bid on a wide selection of quality equipment from Penske.

Key Features:

Exclusive Access: Bidding available only to registered users.

Bidding available only to registered users. Transparent Pricing: No hidden premiums, ensuring buyers know exactly what they are paying.

No hidden premiums, ensuring buyers know exactly what they are paying. Free Third-Party Condition Reports: Each vehicle comes with an independent assessment, offering valuable information about each truck's condition.

Each vehicle comes with an independent assessment, offering valuable information about each truck's condition. User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, offering a straightforward and efficient bidding process.

Designed for ease of use, offering a straightforward and efficient bidding process. Variety of Bidding Tools: Features such as auto bid, instant bid and advanced bidding allow for flexible and convenient participation.

Auctions are held weekly, starting every Tuesday at 8 a.m. EST and ending on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. EST. The platform will feature a range of vehicles, including light and medium duty trucks, heavy duty tractors, semi-trailers, and specialized equipment.

"We are committed to continuously improving the purchasing experience for our customers, said Jack Mitchell, senior vice president of vehicle remarketing for Penske Used Trucks. "The new auction site will provide an efficient, transparent and user-friendly way to acquire quality used trucks."

To participate in the auctions, buyers must create an account on the Penske Used Trucks Auction site. Registration provides access to the platform and its benefits. For more information and to create a registered auction site account, visit www.penskeusedtrucks.com/auction.

About Penske Used Trucks

Penske Used Trucks, a business unit of Penske Truck Leasing, is a leading seller of high-quality, late-model used commercial trucks to retail, wholesale, used truck dealers, corporate truck fleet buyers, and it also provides online auctions. Penske sells used sleeper and day cab semi-tractors, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, trailers and more. Penske sells top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles including Ford, GMC, Hino, Isuzu, Freightliner, International, Volvo, and many others. To shop online and view our used vehicle inventory visit www.PenskeUsedTrucks.com or call 866-309-1962 to speak with a sales representative.

About Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading provider of innovative transportation solutions, Penske operates and maintains more than 447,000 vehicles and serves its customers from more than 990 maintenance facilities and more than 2,500 truck rental locations across North America. Solutions from Penske include full-service truck leasing, fleet maintenance, truck rentals, used trucks, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit pensketruckleasing.com for more information.

