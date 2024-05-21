Penstock Achieves HITRUST Certification for Payment Integrity SaaS ClearBridge

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penstock Group , a leader in the healthcare payment integrity space, announced today that ClearBridge , its comprehensive SaaS payment integrity solution, has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security. Risk-Based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that ClearBridge has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk.

HITRUST Certification

This achievement places Penstock in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"ClearBridge is unmatched in its ability to optimize the audit workflow for health plans," says Penstock president Laura Collier. "Achieving HITRUST Certification assures our clients that not only will they reap the benefits of a more effective, less-burdensome claims auditing process, but their sensitive and confidential information will be protected. Trust is crucial in any business relationship — especially healthcare — which is why HITRUST Certification was a top priority for everyone at Penstock."

ClearBridge was designed and built by seasoned auditors to offer seamless self-service in an all-in-one audit workflow platform that negates the need for IT assistance and boasts intuitive search, reporting and edit development. Penstock is part of Goodroot, which launches and scales companies dedicated to increasing access and affordability in healthcare.

"HITRUST Certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations," says HITRUST chief innovation officer Jeremy Huval. "HITRUST Certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy."

ClearBridge empowers users to harness real-time data and insightful metrics to develop a strategic game plan. That plan now comes with the validation that Penstock is fully committed to the highest level of cybersecurity and protection of sensitive data.

About Penstock

Penstock is a service partner and SaaS builder for forward-thinking health plans, empowering recovery, audit and regulatory teams to get accuracy right from the start—when it matters most. Our payment integrity and regulatory technology and services remove inefficiencies, costly errors and wasteful spending, ultimately lowering healthcare costs for payer organizations and their members. penstockgroup.com

About Goodroot

Goodroot is a community of companies reinventing healthcare one system at a time. With a shared mission of increasing affordability and access in healthcare, Goodroot provides business infrastructure to help visionary healthcare professionals launch their own companies to fix chronic problems in the system. Goodroot's affiliate companies — AlignRx , Breez , CoeoRx , Empara , Emry Health , Nuwae , Penstock , RemedyOne and Sola — offer innovative services and strategic guidance for healthcare stakeholders such as employers, brokers, PBMs, health plans, third-party administrators, pharmaceutical manufacturers and hospitals. Goodroot was named a 2023 Top Impact Company by Real Leaders. goodrootinc.com

