Penta Security Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for IoT-Based Innovative Smart Security Solutions

Penta Security's unique spectrum of smart security solutions includes smart cars, energy, factory, and home security solutions based on its core technologies. As each environment requires a comprehensive platform that not only includes data integrity and privacy protection but also extendable and diverse systems, Penta Security has adopted a holistic approach to security solutions by extending its offerings to intelligent transport systems, data, devices, and infrastructure management systems.

"One of our main competitive advantages is our ability to customize to deliver the highest level of reliability and protection to our customers' IoT environments while decreasing the vulnerability and risks associated with the new shift," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Founder of Penta Security. "The rapid development of the IoT environment is accelerating the number of security threats at an unprecedented rate. Our line of IoT solutions describes our idea used incorporating the 'Secure First, Then Connect' concept that defines the importance of implementing security by design. We expect to expand our security offerings and become a cornerstone of the IoT security market."

Over the past years, the company has partnered with one of the leading telecommunications companies to build security infrastructure for electric meter units in Norway. Furthermore, the company has successfully taken part in building smart factory security infrastructure in South Korea, one of the first countries utilizing smart city technologies in the world, with a renowned hardware chip company. Penta Security is excited to be deeply associated with the IoT security industry through its business expansion in various industries worldwide.

Penta Security was presented with Asian Cyber Security Vendor of the Year by Frost & Sullivan in 2016 for its web application firewall product, WAPPLES. Additionally, the company has successfully spun off its in-house connected vehicle security solution venture AUTOCRYPT as a separate entity in 2019 to expand its solutions worldwide.

About Penta Security

Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions and services. With 23 years of IT security expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and APAC market share leader in the WAF industry. Driving innovations across encryption, authentication, and signature-free firewall detection technology, Penta Security's whole-system approach to security enables resilience in an era of hyper web integration and connectivity. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com . For partnership inquiries, email [email protected] .

