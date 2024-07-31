Penta Security Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Comprehensive Web Security Solution and Market-leading Position

Accessibility and scalability offered by Penta Security's WAF allow it to stand out among local customers in South Korea compared to international industry participants that do not support domestic cloud environments.

SAN ANTONIO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the web application firewall industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Penta Security Inc. with the 2024 South Korean Company of the Year Award. The company offers web and data security products and services. Unlike standard intrusion prevention systems or next-generation firewall solutions (an alternative for web firewalls that lack comprehensiveness), Penta Security's WAPPLES, including WAPPLES SA, and Cloudbric WAF+ include API, SSL, and L7 security protections. Penta Security's WAPPLES differentiates its WAF from other industry participants through its patented logic-based detection Contents Classification and Evaluation Processing (COCEP™) engine. Unlike WAFs based on signature-matching detection, Penta Security's WAPPLES does not rely on signature updates and lengthy learning periods. It allows the company to conduct security patching and fix vulnerabilities without delay.

Penta Security balances providing application security with performance as a cybersecurity leader in the South Korean WAF space.

Penta Security balances providing application security with performance as a cybersecurity leader in the South Korean WAF space. Its WAF fits different deployments, such as WAPPLES, the on-premises appliances, WAPPLES SA, the software appliances for Cloud, and cloud-based Cloudbric WAF+, differentiating it in the industry. WAPPLES also supports public and local Asia-Pacific cloud environments. Penta Security outshines competitors due to its ability to understand and meet local customer needs with offerings that exemplify best practices implementation. The company's advanced API security functions (XML, JSON, YAML, GraphQL protection rules), advanced threat IP and bot reputation check functions, and additional add-ons respond to countless web threats based on malicious IPs.

Ying Ting Neoh, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Penta Security demonstrates leadership focus and visionary strategy in leveraging WAF industry megatrends in South Korea through its integrations with in-house and third-party security solutions and its commitment to technological innovations that offer customers a comprehensive suite of application security portfolios."

Penta Security provides round-the-clock support backed by over 200 employees to resolve customer difficulties and service failures through its online communication systems. Besides offering local customers access to advanced technologies, world-class experience, and support, Penta Security's extensive connections, channel partners, and collaborators expand its reach so it can globally engage with customers. The company makes its application security solutions accessible to different customer segments while aligning them with local customer needs. This further strengthens the company's leadership position in South Korea's WAF industry. It successfully maintains its position in the South Korean WAF space, over a 50% market share, due to its broad portfolio and ability to retain optimal network performance after introducing WAPPLES to customers' environments.

"Owing to steady business performance in recent years, Penta Security has positioned itself as an industry leader in South Korea. The company's visionary strategy is based on its commitment to implementing best practices and leveraging the cloud industry's rapid growth to develop cloud-based WAF, a valuable addition to its application security portfolio and growth pipeline," added Neoh. With its strong overall performance, Penta Security earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 South Korean Company of the Year Award in the WAF industry.

About Penta Security

A global leader in web, data, and IoT security with 27 years of expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan. Its web application firewall, WAPPLES, has been the market leader in the Korean market for 16 consecutive years since 2008 and has dominated the entire Asia-Pacific region since 2016. Penta Security has also gained a presence in Europe, the Middle East, and North America. For more information, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnerships, email [email protected].

