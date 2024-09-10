Pentaho To Showcase Multiple Pentaho+ Product Enhancements and Innovations at Big Data London

Pentaho will share best practices and new product updates that are helping enterprises become data-fit at the UK's premier data, analytics and AI conference

LONDON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentaho, the industry's leading data intelligence platform utilized by 70% of Fortune 100 companies, will be showcasing its latest platform innovations at Big Data LDN (London) from September 18-19, 2024. Pentaho will highlight how the end-to-end, interoperable Pentaho+ data intelligence platform enables the foundational and AI-grade data fitness that enterprises need for faster and more confident decision-making.

Most organizations struggle with siloed data, which severely limits operational visibility and capacity. This lack of data fitness keeps organizations from being able to drive core missions and scale AI and GenAI efforts. Built on an 18-year legacy as a category leader in data management, the Pentaho+ platform's innovative ability to transform company data into a strategic asset is seeing rapid growth and adoption across every industry, including highly regulated areas such as financial services, banking and healthcare.

"It's non-negotiable for enterprises to operate with anything but 100% trusted data – especially in the age of AI and GenAI. Data that's clean, organized and holistically sourced is mission critical both today and moving forward," said Jason Allaway, Chief Revenue Officer at Pentaho. "Pentaho enables companies across any industry to become data-fit by unlocking better and faster decision making through access and delivery of quality and relevant data. If your company doesn't have the best data, you'll lose to someone who does."

Pentaho+ 10.2 Platform Updates

Version 10.2, the latest release of the Pentaho+ platform, includes multiple new enhancements and capabilities across the portfolio to help organizations leverage data as a strategic asset amid a surge in AI projects. These include updates and innovations in Pentaho Data Catalog and Pentaho Data Optimizer that help customers better connect, enrich and transform operations with refined, reliable data necessary for AI and Generative AI accuracy.

The Pentaho+ platform includes Pentaho Data Integration and Analytics, Pentaho Data Catalog, Pentaho Data Optimizer and Pentaho Data Quality – all designed to connect existing and evolving data environments without costly integration or coding. Pentaho+ provides the foundation for universal data intelligence and delivers confidence in mission-critical digital and operational insights with the speed, precision, agility and efficiency today's enterprises demand.

Join Pentaho at Big Data London 2024

When: September 18-19, 2024

Where: London Olympia, Pentaho Booth #Y344

Who: Meet with Jason Allaway , Chief Revenue Officer at Pentaho

About Pentaho

Trusted by more than 70% of the Fortune 100, Pentaho's end-to-end data intelligence platform enables the foundational and AI-grade data fitness that drives faster and more confident decision-making. An independent business unit of Hitachi Vantara, Pentaho leverages a unique 18-year heritage to deliver next-generation tools that help customers cost-effectively manage, blend and analyze enterprise data at scale for core operations and innovative AI, GenAI and machine learning applications. Start your journey toward data fitness at https://pentaho.com/.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit https://www.hitachivantara.com/en-us/home.

