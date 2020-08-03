PENTAX Medical Announces Appointment Of New Chief Commercial Officer For The Americas Region

MONTVALE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, announced that Rainer Burkard has been appointed to the role of Chief Commercial Officer for the Americas Region.

Effective August 1, 2020, Mr. Burkard assumed this role in addition to his current responsibilities as President of PENTAX Medical's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Region. As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Burkard will provide direction to the leaders of this region's GI and ENT Sales and Marketing functions, as well as guidance and oversight for commercial activities within the Americas.

Rainer Burkard joined HOYA in 2002 within Vision Care, developing an in-depth understanding of lens and vision performances, as well as managing and leading innovation for many optometrist tools that have been recognized with the most prestigious awards in the Vision Care industry. Following this, he headed the business development activities of Vision Care globally, leading and driving acquisitions and integration of various companies around the globe. After over a decade, being a pivotal member of the global leadership team in driving the growth of Vision Care, in August 2015, Mr. Burkard was promoted to PENTAX Medical as the EMEA President.

"During Rainer Burkard's years as EMEA President, with great dedication and leadership, he successfully transformed EMEA to the highest-performing and most consistent region in PENTAX Medical, providing for significant growth over market rate," stated Gerald W. Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "I am confident Mr. Burkard will now extend his knowledge and experience to augment the success and momentum of the Americas as the organization strives towards serving its customers more effectively."

"I am honored to become a member of the Americas Region. While current events have presented a more challenging environment, I am confident we will address all barriers to become the preferred choice in flexible endoscopy systems, solutions, and related products in the Americas region," stated Rainer Burkard. "With our robust portfolio of solutions and upcoming innovations I am looking forward to working with the team to supporting facilities' Triple Aim objectives."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit PENTAXMedical.com/us/.

