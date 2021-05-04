PENTAX Medical Announces Appointment Of Ojas A. Buch As New President For The Americas

Throughout his career in the medical device industry, Mr. Buch has developed an in-depth understanding of leading diverse teams that are empowered and aligned towards a common goal of keeping the customer at the core of all activities. Leadership roles at GE Healthcare, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), CareFusion (Yvaire) and most recently Philips have provided Mr. Buch with a keen understanding of the industry and its key players. As Vice President of Philips, Mr. Buch commanded customer-driven organizational transformations, advanced the company's growth strategy and led strong teams around him for several global healthcare businesses, which resulted in innovation and revenue growth.

"With more than 25 years of medical device experience, Ojas is a transformative leader with deep knowledge of and appreciation for the customer needs, systems integration, therapeutic devices, service innovation and robust quality systems," stated Gerald W. Bottero, Global President of PENTAX Medical. "In addition to leading our commercial, clinical and operations teams, we look forward to Ojas's guidance to our R & D teams for speech and swallowing products in Montvale, NJ, and CryoBalloon technology for esophageal treatments in Redwood City, CA. We firmly believe his strong leadership experience will accelerate product launches and deepen customer engagement in the coming years."

"I am proud to serve PENTAX Medical alongside a dedicated team in the Americas. There are many opportunities to grow partnerships with customers, key opinion leaders and industry experts in serving our patients. It is through collaboration and innovation that PENTAX Medical anticipates and solves the challenges of our clients," stated Ojas A. Buch. "I look forward to working with our team in advancing the PENTAX mission to improve the standard of patient care and quality

of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on Quality, Innovation, and Simplicity."

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimize their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support. Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations. For more information: www.pentaxmedical.com

Contact Information

Shannon Severino

412-608-2393

[email protected]

SOURCE PENTAX Medical

Related Links

http://www.pentaxmedical.com

