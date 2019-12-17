PENTAX Medical Announces USA Launch Of New FDA-Cleared HD Endobronchial Ultrasound Scope

Within Interventional Pulmonology, one of the main challenges is the visualization of the airway wall and the structures adjacent to it. This creates the need for a more advanced solution that provides crystal clear visualization of key pulmonary structures and efficient tissue sampling, both of which are critical for effective therapy. Accordingly, minimally invasive Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) and EBUS-guided Transbronchial Needle Aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) procedures are considered the gold standard procedures for staging lung cancer and evaluation other pulmonary diseases, with studies indicating reduced need for more invasive and costly procedures.

The new PENTAX Medical Ultrasound Video Bronchoscope, EB19-J10U, is an unmatched clinical solution for Endobronchial Ultrasound, designed to provide clear ultrasound imaging of the airway wall, surrounding lymph nodes, and adjacent structures. The EB19-J10U is ergonomically designed with a focus on maximum patient comfort, minimum stress on the operator's hand, and improved endoscopic visibility. It also features a small ultrasound transducer that is easily maneuvered and superior needle functionality.

"The new EB19-J10U offers a much larger field of vision, which, combined with high-quality ultrasound technology and PENTAX video processors, allows for precise and excellent visualization and orientation in the airways," said Dr. Rocco Trisolini (Policlinico S. Orsola, Bologna, Italy). "The ergonomic design with improved grip and wide operational channel are also impressive and greatly contribute to the ease of use and high level of maneuverability."

In performing EBUS-TBNA with the new EB19-J10U, user confidence is enhanced with permanent visibility of the transducer in the endoscopic image, supported by a wide field of view of 75 degrees. A larger, redesigned 2.2 mm channel also accommodates a new generation of 19-Gauge needles, which can be smoothly deployed for reliable tissue sampling.

"EBUS is recognized as the gold standard for minimally invasive tissue acquisition in Pulmonology. Combined with the state-of-the-art Hitachi Ultrasound Scanners, the EB19-J10U reaffirms our commitment to cutting-edge Diagnostic and Interventional Pulmonology," said David Woods, President and CEO, PENTAX Medical, Americas. "PENTAX is globally focused on innovations that not only help improve clinical outcomes and reduce the cost of care delivery, but also enhance our customers' satisfaction. We think that the EB19-J10U is a significant building block for this strategy."

The PENTAX Medical EB19-J10U is compatible with a full range of PENTAX Processors and Hitachi Ultrasound Scanners, offering greater therapeutic flexibility as a premium end-to-end Endobronchial Ultrasound Solution. To learn more about the EB19-J10U, please call 1-800-431-5880 or visit us at http://www.pentaxmedical.com/us/

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit PENTAXMedical.com/us/.

www.pentaxmedical.com

SOURCE PENTAX Medical

Related Links

http://www.pentaxmedical.com

