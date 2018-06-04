PENTAX Medical Enters Into Exclusive Distribution Agreement With CapsoVision in USA

The CapsoCam Plus System is a sophisticated, user-friendly capsule endoscopy solution that provides a full 360° image of the small bowel mucosa – the most comprehensive capsule endoscopy visualization available on the market. The CapsoCam's cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view camera is designed to improve diagnostic confidence by overcoming the field of view limitations associated with end-facing cameras.

"Our commitment at PENTAX Medical is to provide our customers with solutions that help improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience while more efficiently managing healthcare costs. The CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system addresses all three," said David Woods, President and CEO of PENTAX Medical, Americas, "We are excited about this collaboration and our ability to place this important innovation in the hands of the GI endoscopist."

"With CapsoVision's innovative capsule technology and PENTAX Medical's vast sales resources, this is a tremendous opportunity to substantially grow our CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud business," said Doug Atkinson, Vice President of U.S. and International Sales at CapsoVision. "Once PENTAX Medical customers see the advantages of CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud over other capsule endoscope systems clinically, operationally and financially, they will want to offer it to their patients with small bowel GI disorders."

"One of the biggest advantages of CapsoCam Plus is the streamlined workflow," said Dr. Ian Storch, Gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Consultants of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. "I can use the capsules on any day and not worry whether my recorders are in use."

After the exam is conducted, the capsule is collected, and the data is uploaded to the CapsoCloud Download Center and viewed by the physician using the CapsoView 3.4 diagnostic interface. CapsoCloud allows physicians to extract data from the CapsoCam Plus capsule without the need to process capsule after patient ingestion. The service is HIPAA-compliant, secure and gives physicians quick, easy access to patient exam data.

The CapsoCam Plus video capsule system is intended for the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults. It may be used as a tool in the detection of abnormalities of the small bowel.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of Hoya Group. Its mission is to improve the standard of patient care and enhance patients' and providers' experience by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY. Through leading-edge R&D and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical provides endoscopy solutions to the global medical community. Headquartered in Japan, PENTAX Medical has a worldwide focus and presence with R&D, regional sales, service, and in-country facilities around the globe. PENTAX Medical employees represent the diverse countries where we do business, allowing us to provide innovative solutions tailored to meet local needs. For more information, visit PENTAXMedical.com/US.



About CapsoVision

CapsoVision, Inc. is a global medical innovator located in Silicon Valley. A privately-held company with out-of-the-box thinking and top-notch talent, CapsoVision's mission is to empower physicians and patients with innovative technologies that improve diagnostic confidence and clinical outcomes. CapsoVision currently offers the CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system in over 70 countries. Visit CapsoVision.com for more information.

