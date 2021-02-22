PENTAX Medical Launches Healthcare Technology Finance Program In USA

MONTVALE, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, today announced the launch of PENTAX Medical Financial Services, a new finance program that offers a more flexible and affordable way for healthcare providers in the United States to stay on the leading edge of medical technology in their mission to deliver the highest standard of care.

Today's healthcare industry is faced with extraordinary operational and revenue cycle pressures, making it significantly more difficult for providers to affordably access the technology they need to effectively serve a rapidly evolving marketplace. At the same time, many lenders are pulling back, reluctant to lend amid the current uncertainty.

PENTAX Medical is stepping forward to address those challenges with PENTAX Medical Financial Services, which provides a comprehensive solution created to maximize value and deliver healthcare providers customizable finance options to build a path to innovation and advanced standard of care while optimizing limited budgets and enhancing cash flow.

"As a company, we've always made it a priority to actively listen to our customers and help them meet their Triple Aim objectives. We consistently solicit their feedback and experience on the ground to drive the creation of our solutions for the endoscopy space," said PENTAX Medical's Chief Commercial Officer, Rainer Burkard. "It is clear that what our customers are asking for now is not only world-class precision instruments but also leading finance capabilities that make those solutions more accessible. As a direct result of these requests, we've brought PENTAX Medical Financial Services to the table."

PENTAX Medical Financial Services provides greater access to PENTAX Medical endoscopic imaging technologies and solutions by offering 100% financing on new and used equipment and software to hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, outpatient centers, and physician groups nationwide. Powered by cutting-edge technology, PENTAX Medical Financial Services makes financing easier with a simple application process, quick credit decisions, and outstanding service, every time.

"Leveraging more than a century of R&D innovation and manufacturing, PENTAX Medical is at the forefront of providing the most advanced endoscopic diagnostic and therapeutic equipment through our leading optical technologies. We're pleased to bring that same level of innovation and reliability to the finance needs of providers as they adapt to a changing healthcare marketplace," said Rainer Burkard.

