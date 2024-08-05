PENTAX Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Duodenoscope with New Sterilization Technology in Collaboration with Advanced Sterilization Products.

TOKYO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA group, proudly announces FDA clearance of the DEC™ Duodenoscope (ED34-i10T2s) compatibility with the STERRAD™ 100NX Sterilizer, the flagship product from Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), a division of Fortive.

The collaboration between PENTAX Medical and ASP has resulted in a groundbreaking advancement in addressing the ongoing challenges of duodenoscope reprocessing. Reducing the risk of cross-contamination with duodenoscopes has been a point of focus in the joint project. The DEC Duodenoscope (ED34-i10T2s) is the world's first GI endoscope compatible with hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization, a technology that has revolutionized infection prevention across various medical specialties.

"The low, but persistent risk of duodenoscope contamination post-reprocessing emphasizes the need for a reliable sterilization solution," said Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, MBA, Global Head, Medical & Scientific Affairs and Chief Medical Officer at PENTAX Medical. "The partnership between PENTAX Medical and ASP has produced a method that also considers the workflow aspects that matter just as much as meeting sterilization efficacy standards."

FDA clearance of the ED34-i10T2s duodenoscope represents PENTAX Medical's second pioneering milestone in enhancing infection prevention and patient safety through innovative design. The launch of the DEC (Disposable Elevator Cap) marked the first medical device manufacturer's response to the FDA's and CDC's call for advancement in duodenoscope design to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. The DEC allows physicians to simply and safely dispose the elevator, the component most vulnerable to enteric bacteria, while maintaining image quality, performance and handling of a reusable duodenoscope in each procedure.

"The collaboration with ASP marks a pivotal step forward in our continued effort to enhance patient safety through innovative endoscope designs; the compatibility with STERRAD technology ensures easier access to sterilized duodenoscopes with a lower environmental impact" said Harald Huber, Chief Product Officer at PENTAX Medical.

