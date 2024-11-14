Pente Networks and MosoLabs Announce Private Cellular Network in a Box Options Now Available Through Alliance Corporation

Pre-integrated Kit Includes Pente HyperCore Mobile Core, Moso Canopy Radios and Provisioned Devices for Plug-and-Play Private Wireless Network Deployment

HACKENSACK, N.J. and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pente Networks, a private wireless network core, orchestration and management software company, and MosoLabs, a global company building solutions for LTE and 5G private and neutral host networks, announce their collaboration with Alliance Corporation to deliver a complete Private Cellular Network in a Box; a pre-built, plug and play kit with multiple options available to cater to different use cases, such as surveillance, fixed wireless access and point of sale. By including already provisioned devices, customers can use their own highly secure and robust private cellular network almost immediately. The solution speeds up and simplifies private network deployment for integrators, IT departments and small businesses; even those with little to no private wireless experience.

Alliance's Network in a Box is a pre-configured bundle designed with everything needed to deploy and then operate an end-to-end private wireless 4G LTE or 5G wireless network. Alliance's professional services team uses the Pente HyperCore platform to pre-integrate with MosoLabs' Canopy indoor and outdoor radios and provision selected end-user devices, SIMs and eSIMs. Alliance then assembles an enclosure that houses all the network equipment, including the HyperCore EdgeMini, a full Evolved Packet Core (EPC) and 5G Core in one. The pre-built kit and radios are ready for simple installation at the desired location. Once connected, the network is immediately up and running, with the devices instantly recognized by the network. No additional programming or configuration is needed.

"Our goal is to make private networks accessible to everyone," says Dan Ortega, Senior Sales Engineer, Alliance Corporation. "With Pente and MosoLabs, we can pre-configure an out-of-the-box functional kit so that all our customers, regardless of their size or use case, can take advantage of everything private networks have to offer."

Alliance support is available for any questions, and they offer additional services needed such as RF planning, SAS registration, and network monitoring and management. Alliance can also support customers who want to scale their network to support additional services, applications, and IoT devices.

About Alliance

Alliance Corporation distributes equipment for wireless network infrastructure, in-building signal enhancement solutions, cellular broadband systems, next-generation 5G networks, fixed wireless and private enterprise networks, as well as cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. Alliance provides pre and post-sale technical support, engineering, radio configuration, and training services. Alliance serves telecommunication carriers, fixed wireless broadband service providers, OEMs, systems integrators, resellers, and contractors in education, enterprise, federal government, military, healthcare, industrial, municipal government, oil and gas, mining, public safety, security, utilities, and transportation industries.

Alliance US Holding, LP owns Alliance Corporation, GetWireless, TESSCO Technologies, and DiscountCell and is owned by entities affiliated with Lee Equity Partners and Twin Point Capital

About Pente

Pente provides the world's most advanced LTE & 5G SA mobile core and network management solution supporting operators and enterprises with both fully virtualized mobile core networks and private cellular network solutions. With over 1000 APIs, Pente's mobile core and network orchestration platform, enables the fastest implementation and integration available on the market today. Pente currently manages millions of IT-grade SIMs for customers around the globe on networks serving corporate enterprise, industrial, healthcare, education, the public sector and military applications. Pente has strategic customers and partnerships with leading MNOs, MVNOs, enterprises, device manufacturers, managed service providers and system integrators.

About MosoLabs

MosoLabs is focused on building world-class 4G and 5G hardware with a unified network management platform and an innovative application software suite for private wireless and neutral hosts networks. Our mission is to simplify the entire private network experience – from planning to deployment to management – and create products to support new use cases. We develop fully integrated products that simplify time-to-market and deployment complexity for global enterprises and managed service providers. Learn more at www.mosolabs.com.

