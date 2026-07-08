Pentel of America Announces New Collaboration with Hello Kitty® and Friends by Sanrio®

Global Friendship Meets Creative Expression in New Writing & Art Collection

TORRANCE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentel of America, a leader in innovative writing instruments and creative tools, is excited to announce a new collaboration with Hello Kitty® and Friends by Sanrio®, bringing some of the world's most beloved characters to an exclusive collection of writing essentials and stationery products that launched in June 2026.

Hello Kitty and Friends x Pentel Collection Hello Kitty and Friends x Pentel Collection

Featuring Hello Kitty® and her friends Chococat™, Cinnamoroll™, Keroppi™, Kuromi™, My Melody™, Pochacco™, Pompompurin™, and Tuxedosam™, the collection combines Pentel's renowned writing performance with the friendship, positivity, and self-expression that have made Hello Kitty and Friends a beloved global cultural phenomenon.

The collection includes a variety of Pentel favorites, including EnerGel® gel pens, R.S.V.P.® ballpoint pens, EnerGize® mechanical pencils, and Hi-Polymer® erasers, each featuring colorful character-inspired designs that bring creativity, personality, and joy to everyday writing experiences.

"Pentel and Hello Kitty and Friends share a belief in the power of self-expression. Together, we're creating products that inspire creativity and bring joy to everyday life," said Joe Koumi, President of Pentel of America.

The collaboration represents a strategic alignment between two brands that inspire creativity, individuality, and meaningful connections. "The best licensing collaborations bring together brands with shared values and complementary strengths. By combining Pentel's innovation with the friendship and positivity of Hello Kitty and Friends, we've created a collection with broad appeal for fans, collectors, and retailers alike," said David Gerry, Global Licensing and Category Management, Pentel of America.

The collection also reflects Pentel's ongoing commitment to connecting with consumers through meaningful cultural partnerships that resonate across generations. "Today's consumers are looking for brands that reflect who they are and what they value. Hello Kitty and Friends represent friendship, positivity, and self-expression - values that align naturally with Pentel's mission to help people create, communicate, and share their ideas with the world," said Jeff Werderman, Director of Marketing, Pentel of America.

Designed for students, creators, collectors, and longtime Hello Kitty and Friends fans, the collection transforms everyday writing essentials into colorful expressions of creativity and individuality. Whether used for journaling, note-taking, sketching, planning, studying, or gifting, the collection brings a touch of joy and inspiration to every creative moment.

The Hello Kitty and Friends x Pentel collection is available on Pentel.com, Amazon, select retailers nationwide, and authorized online partners. Additional product details, retailer announcements, and launch activities will be revealed in the coming months.

For updates on product availability and future announcements, visit Pentel.com and follow Pentel on social media.

About Pentel of America

Pentel inspires people to Reimagine Their World through innovative writing instruments and creative tools that transform ideas into reality. For more than 70 years, Pentel has been dedicated to helping people express themselves, communicate their ideas, and unlock their creativity through products known for exceptional quality, performance, and design.

A pioneer in writing innovation, Pentel invented rollerball technology and introduced many industry-leading advancements, including EnerGel® liquid gel ink, Super Hi-Polymer® lead, and premium creative tools trusted by students, professionals, artists, and creators around the world. Pentel's commitment to craftsmanship and continuous innovation has earned the company the prestigious Deming Prize for quality, making it the only writing instrument manufacturer to receive this distinction.

Today, Pentel continues to inspire self-expression through products, partnerships, and experiences that encourage people everywhere to create, communicate, and reimagine what's possible.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand best known for Hello Kitty® who was created in 1974, and home to many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

For more information, visit Sanrio.com.

SOURCE Pentel of America, Ltd.