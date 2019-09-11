PenTeleData Launches Cloud Communication Services with Alianza

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that PenTeleData has launched a suite of cloud-based voice services for business customers powered by Alianza's Cloud Voice Platform.

Celebrating 25 years serving businesses in Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, PenTeleData provides a comprehensive suite of connectivity, security and IT solutions. The company partners with local cable and telephone companies, including Service Electric Cable TV and Communications, Service Electric Broadband Cable, Service Electric Cablevision, Ironton Telephone, Palmerton Telephone and Blue Ridge Communications.

Launched in late 2018, PenTeleData's Cloud-Based Business Voice Platform includes a comprehensive and expanding suite of end-user features and functionality, including a full suite of voice services. PenTeleData will use Alianza's cloud-native SaaS solution to expand its solution offerings to include business lines, SIP trunking, cloud PBX, and unified communications.

"Businesses already trust PenTeleData's fully-redundant fiber optic network, so it makes sense to trust us for the best in voice solutions too," stated Jaime Mendes, Vice President of Operations of PenTeleData. "With Alianza, we have an agile, innovative partner that powers our compelling cloud communication services. Alianza's go-to-market support has been invaluable in enabling our commercial sales team to address our customers' communication needs."

"PenTeleData is the local and trusted provider of business communications services. The combination of its broadband network and high-quality cloud communications gives PenTeleData a competitive advantage in serving the needs of business customers," stated Justin Cooper, Vice President, Customer Success, with Alianza. "We are excited to power this VoIP product suite and help PenTeleData remain competitive and innovative for customers."

About Alianza

Alianza makes cloud communications radically better for service providers with a web-scale, API-driven SaaS solution. Our Cloud Voice Platform is a turnkey cloud-sourced solution that enables cable, fiber and wireless broadband providers to realize massive simplification, new service possibilities and a lower total cost of ownership. Expanding CPaaS applications, this new way to deliver voice untangles service providers from the restraints of old-school voice networks and accelerates innovation and growth. Learn more about Alianza at www.alianza.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About PenTeleData

PenTeleData began in 1994 with the idea of providing high-speed data and Internet connectivity in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. In 1995, that vision came true. Their strategic partnership between local cable and telephone companies, including Service Electric Cable TV and Communications, Service Electric Broadband Cable, Service Electric Cablevision, Ironton Telephone, and Blue Ridge Communications allowed them to become the first data and Internet service provider in the nation to offer High-Speed Broadband Internet over a cable television connection.

With nearly 10,000 miles of fiber optic cabling, over $300 million invested in fiber optic infrastructure, and 60 Points of Presence (PoPs) in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, they are continuously on the cutting edge of technology. To learn more about PenTeleData, visit www.penteledata.net.

