Pentera Appoints Hagit Ynon as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the market leader in AI-powered security validation, today announced the appointment of Hagit Ynon as Chief Financial Officer. Hagit joins the executive team to strengthen the company's financial and operational foundation as Pentera scales globally and further defines the security validation market.

Hagit Ynon, CFO of Pentera

Hagit brings over 25 years of financial leadership to Pentera. Most recently, she served as CFO of WalkMe, where she was instrumental in leading the company's IPO on the Nasdaq and its subsequent $1.5 billion acquisition by SAP. Prior to WalkMe, Hagit spent nearly two decades at NICE, rising to Vice President of Finance. Hagit, who started her career in PwC, is a certified public accountant.

"Pentera's AI technological innovation and market leadership is setting it on a growth trajectory," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Hagit's experience at NICE and WalkMe is exactly the relevant expertise Pentera needs for guiding its strategy and scaling its business to the next level."

In her new role, Hagit will be responsible for Pentera's Finance, IT, legal, and Revenue operations. To date, the company has surpassed $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue, raised more than $250 million in total funding and established its footprint across 20 countries.

"I'm excited to join Pentera at such a pivotal stage of growth, with an established leadership position in the cybersecurity market," said Hagit Ynon, CFO of Pentera. "I look forward to working with Amitai and the team to advance our financial strategy and operational excellence aligned with company vision."

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

For more information, visit: pentera.io

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SOURCE Pentera