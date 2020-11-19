PenTera selected by global leader in wealth structuring, Lombard International Group, to automate its security validation efforts

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that Lombard International Group, a global leader in wealth structuring solutions for high net worth individuals and institutions, has chosen Pcysys' Automated Penetration Testing platform, PenTeraTM, to automate its cyber security validation efforts.

The PenTera platform utilizes the latest hacking techniques to scan and ethically attack the IT network, prioritizing remediation efforts with a threat-facing perspective. With PenTera, organizations can maintain the strongest cyber posture by performing penetration tests as frequently as needed - daily, weekly or monthly. Aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, the platform covers the scope of vulnerability assessments, security controls, credential strength validation, network equipment testing, privileged access audits, and more, ensuring the organizational network is held to the highest industry standards while reducing cyber security services cost.



"Once we saw PenTera in action, its advantages over manual penetration testing were clear and we immediately identified how it could replace the majority of the service-based activities we undertake'', says Emanuel Tanase, Global CISO, at Lombard International Group. "With PenTera, we can secure continuous validation of the network whilst running both ad hoc and specific manual testing projects when required. This saves costs, increases productivity and enhances cyber resilience."

"It's great to partner with organizations that are aligned with our mission of true continuous security validation for the network, such as Lombard International Group", says Sivan Harel, Benelux Regional Sales Director at Pcysys. "In today's dynamic threatscape, it's imperative that organizations have an on-demand and accurate view of their network security posture, which is achievable only through automation".

Lombard International Group is a global wealth structuring provider at the intersection of asset management and insurance. For almost 30 years it has served high net worth individuals and professional investors responsible for institutional assets, sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, foundations and endowments. The Group's presence in 16 cities, across three continents, supporting over 20 markets, means it has the breadth and reach to serve clients on a global scale, with a deep understanding of local regulations, cultures and attitudes.

The Group's global team of over 500 includes more than 60 technical experts, delivering bespoke solutions and service excellence, specializing in serving the complex needs of clients across multiple jurisdictions. The Group's assets under administration were $53.1 billion as of 30 June 2020.

Funds managed by Blackstone own Lombard International Group. Blackstone is one of the world's leading investment firms with $564 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2020.

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, the agentless, automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. The platform is run remotely on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze and focus remediation efforts on breachable vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

