PENTHOUSE x Reason Clothing Collaboration Releases Today

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTHOUSE is proud to introduce a limited-edition collaboration with Reason Clothing that releases today, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Available now, the capsule collection includes winter and spring pieces inspired by vintage magazine covers and photographs from the PENTHOUSE archives.

The collaboration marks the historic brand's first product licensing deal in three years and is one of many planned for 2020. PENTHOUSE has recently established agency relationships in North America, Latin America and Asia in order to extend their reach and reintroduce the label to global markets.

"We're very excited for this collection – the Reason team did a masterful job designing pieces that blend their signature streetwear style with vintage Penthouse images," said Caroline Kirkendoll, executive vice president of global licensing at Penthouse World Media. "They chose iconic covers to use as their inspiration, and consumers will recognize images that haven't been seen in the public eye for decades. That's why we are thrilled to reintroduce Penthouse merchandise with this collaboration."

"Growing up in the '90s, Penthouse Magazine was an iconic part of our formative years. Being able to resurrect the most exciting covers from our youth as part of this special collaboration has been a dream come true," said Reason Clothing Co-founder & Creative Director Philip Bassis.

The collaboration blends Reason Clothing's signature streetwear style with iconic PENTHOUSE imagery and vintage magazine covers from the 1980s and '90s. The limited-edition collection includes sweatshirts, sweatpants, shirts and hats that exemplify the seductively luxurious side of PENTHOUSE lifestyle products. The full PENTHOUSE x Reason line is available on ReasonClothing.com and in select retail locations, including their flagship store in New York City.

About PENTHOUSE

At the crossroads of art and erotica, PENTHOUSE is one of the most iconic brands in history and is known for its fearless approach to sexuality and unabashed support for those courageous enough to rebel from the ordinary. A globally recognized leader in adult entertainment and premier lifestyle brand for more than five decades, PENTHOUSE remains a relevant and influential resource for consumers who crave a luxuriously bold lifestyle defined by their own terms. Visit PenthouseGL.com for more information on licensing and collaborations.

About Reason Clothing

Founded in 2004, Reason Clothing is a men's and womenswear line committed to producing independent, NYC-based clothing. Every piece released under the label is designed, crafted and inspected to ensure a quality product. Items are produced in limited quantities.

Since their inception, Reason has opened over a dozen pop-up shops around the world, a flagship store in New York City, and has been featured in such media as The New York Times, Nylon and Complex. The brand is a favorite amongst celebrities like P. Diddy, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber. Reason Brand products are stocked in boutiques worldwide and available at www.reasonclothing.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Holtzman

Penthouse World Media

504.267.5498

jholtzman@penthousegl.com

Related Images

penthouse-blue-bikini-tee.jpg

Penthouse Blue Bikini Tee

Available at ReasonClothing.com

Related Links

https://www.penthousegl.com/

SOURCE Penthouse World Media

Related Links

https://www.penthousegl.com

