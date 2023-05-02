Pentire: an outdoor inspired drinks company. The UK's No.1 Rated non-alc spirit brand, Pentire, quadruples growth in 6 months.

Founded on a love for active, outdoor living, Alistair Frost set up non-alcoholic spirit brand, Pentire, in 2019 from his home coast in Cornwall, UK .

LONDON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentire - the only non-alc spirit brand focussed on active living - has quadrupled growth in first 6 months of building USA business.

Founders Alistair and Edward instinctively knew Los Angeles was a natural fit for the brand in the USA. They were right. Since launching, they've seen success across all States and notably in California, with Los Angeles as the hub.

They've recently won their first supermarket listing in LA's notoriously premium store, Erewhon, which stocks Pentire's ready-to-drink Pentire and tonic cans. Best served ice cold, Pentire's canned range blends their signature non-alcoholic spirits with a house light tonic, creating a perfect "healthy hangout" serve that's entirely ready to drink.

Pentire's active outdoor positioning is what sets it apart from the wider non-alc category. Adjacent brands include Athletic Brewing, a non-alc beer for "the everyday athlete." Both brands craft drinks to support the lifestyles they stand for and promote them by sharing inspiring stories about people that enjoy their drinks.

Across the pond, Pentire are working with global activewear brands like Lululemon and Arc'teryx and sponsor a range of sporting events such as the annual Triathlon held at iconic Blenheim Palace and Love Trails Festival. Customers and surfers like Chris Burkard and Garrett McNamara are perfect aspirational examples for the brand. In America, their pursuit into the active space has stretched to new stockist, Huckberry (an outlet for outdoor gear, which tells the inspiring stories of people that use it).

The wider "zero proof" category conventions are largely based around replacing alcohol, with products such as Gordon's 0% gin and Heineken Blue 0% appearing on shelves. Pentire are doing things differently. For them, it's about creating unique, delicious flavors that people are naturally drawn to for their taste, not because they're non-alcoholic.

There are 5 core products in the Pentire range.

Pentire's original clear spirit Adrift, and second one Seaward, both taste totally unique. Distilled from plants native to the brand home in Cornwall, they have created distinctive flavor blends using coastal herbs like Sea Rosemary and Rock Samphire. The recommended simple serve for both Adrift and Seaward is over ice with tonic (admittedly similar in form to a gin and tonic, but entirely different in taste).

Unsurprisingly, Pentire is highly regarded for its flavor. Rated as No.1 tasting non-alc spirit by The New York Times 3 years running, and with advocates like chef Gordon Ramsey, who describes Pentire as "the most delicious non-alcoholic drink" – it's clear their initial USA growth has a long way to go. Pentire is set to be unstoppable in the USA.

Pentire is sold direct to USA consumers through website us.pentiredrinks.com and B2B through wholesalers and retailers across the USA. Taster bottles start from $19 and the taster bundle is sold for $44. Customers can also taste Pentire in a variety of bars and restaurants across the USA, including all Soho Houses, Hawksmoor, Butchers Daughter and Malibu Farm.

Range:

Pentire Adrift | Non-alcoholic spirit | Tasting notes: coastal, herbaceous, fresh.

Pentire Seaward | Non-alcoholic spirit | Tasting notes: Bright, zesty, verdant.

Pentire and tonic, canned | Our original non-alc spirits mixed with a house light tonic.

Pentire Coastal Spritz | Non-alcoholic aperitif | Natural bitter flavours and refreshing coastal tones.

Pentire Margarita | Pre-mixed non-alcoholic cocktail | Pentire's signature coastal botanicals blended with lime, agave & Mexican chilli to create a cocktail serve that's entirely ready to drink.

About the sector

The non-alcoholic category is booming globally. This is driven by a focus on health, a younger generation less interested in drinking as well as a desire to optimise performance at work. (Drinks Retailing News).

In the USA non-alc as a category hit $11billion in 2022 (Forbes) and it's predicted to grow by a third by 2026 (IWSR research)

non-alc as a category hit in 2022 (Forbes) and it's predicted to grow by a third by 2026 (IWSR research) Gen Z in the US are drinking 20% less than previous generations (Berenberg Research).

