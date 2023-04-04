Penumbra and Veterans Health Administration to Expand Access to Rehabilitative Care using Virtual Reality

Penumbra enters a three-year collaboration with VHA Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning to test, co-develop and scale virtual reality solutions

Collaboration to develop and implement therapy software and programs on Penumbra's REAL y-Series platform to address critical veterans' needs, including remote therapeutic rehabilitation

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today announced that it will collaborate with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL) to test, co-develop and implement rehabilitative health care solutions through virtual reality (VR).

Building on Penumbra’s REAL y-Series technology, the collaboration will focus on developing targeted therapy tools that address the most critical rehabilitation needs of veterans.

"VHA is one of the most impactful and forward-thinking innovators in healthcare, constantly promoting discovery and adoption of the latest technologies to advance care delivery and service," said Gita Barry, president of Penumbra's Immersive Healthcare business. "It is a great honor to work with the VHA on such an important initiative to not only maximize the key benefits of rehabilitation therapy with virtual reality, but to also broadly implement these tools so veterans, whether at a VA facility or in a remote location, will have access to these offerings."

These solutions will largely be used for veteran neurorehabilitation and chronic condition management. Additionally, VHA OHIL will be able to further adopt and scale new technologies for remote therapeutic rehabilitation, remote therapeutic monitoring, and remote patient management as this solution will support asynchronous patient-provider interactions.

The REAL y-Series is currently being used in clinics and hospitals across the country to address physical rehabilitation, core and balance, cognition, functional uses, and activities of daily living.

About the REAL Immersive System Platform

Penumbra's REAL Immersive System is a platform of products that leverages virtual reality to deliver engaging, immersive healthcare designed to promote better health, including furthering functional skills, cognition and stress management. Built on advanced technology with a growing library of VR-based activities and experiences, the REAL Immersive System platform is comprised of two product solutions: REAL y-Series for clinical rehabilitation and REAL i-Series for wellness.

For more product information, please visit www.realsystem.com. For information regarding safety and risks, please visit https://www.realsystem.com/usermanual/ and https://www.realsystem.com/yseries-brief-summary/.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

