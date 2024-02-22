Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $284.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 28.7% or 27.9% in constant currency 1 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue of $1,058.5 million for the full year 2023, an increase of 25.0% or 24.7% in constant currency 1 compared to the full year 2022.



Revenue of $190.8 million from sales of our thrombectomy products in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 42.4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. Full year revenue of $677.3 million from sales of our thrombectomy products, an increase of 32.5% compared to the full year 2022.



Income from operations of $35.0 million and Non-GAAP income from operations 1 of $37.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Income from operations of $73.6 million and Non-GAAP income from operations 1 of $101.3 million for the full year 2023.



Net income of $54.2 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $53.4 million or adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income of $91.0 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $170.6 million or adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.1% for the full year 2023.



Cash and marketable investments increased $40.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 driven by an increase in profitability and improvements in working capital.



In 2024, Penumbra projects total revenue growth of 16% to 20%. The Company projects U.S. thrombectomy growth of 27% to 30%. Gross margin expansion is expected to be 100 to 150 basis points, and non-GAAP operating margin expansion is expected to be 100 to 200 basis points, compared to full year 2023.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company made changes to its product revenue categories to provide investors with more meaningful information to understand the performance of its business and strategic direction. The Company will now report its product revenues in the following categories: thrombectomy and embolization and access. The Company is also providing its neuro and vascular product revenues for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 for the last time.

As a one-time appendix to this press release, the Company has included its previously reported revenue for each quarter and year-to-date period of 2023 and 2022 reclassified into these new product categories, including supplemental geographic information.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $284.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $221.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 28.7%, or 27.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 71.5% of total revenue and international represented 28.5% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenue from the U.S. increased 29.6% while revenue from our international regions increased 26.4%, or 23.5% in constant currency1. We achieved record revenue from the sales of our global thrombectomy products which grew to $190.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 42.4%, or 41.6% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 46.4% over the same period a year ago. Revenue from the sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $93.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 7.6%, or 6.7% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $187.0 million, or 65.7% of total revenue compared to $138.4 million, or 62.6% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses, including a $2.4 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition for both periods, were $152.0 million, or 53.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $133.6 million, or 60.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the charge noted above for both periods, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $149.6 million, or 52.5% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $131.2 million, or 59.3% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Income from operations was $35.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to income from operations of $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $2.4 million for both periods, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $37.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $7.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $1,058.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to $847.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of 25.0%, or 24.7% in constant currency1. The United States represented 71.5% of total revenue and international represented 28.5% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue from the U.S. increased 28.0% while revenue from our international regions increased 18.0%, or 17.3% in constant currency1. Revenue from the sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $677.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 32.5%, or 32.3% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by sales of our U.S. vascular thrombectomy products which increased 45.2% over the same period a year ago. Revenue from the sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $381.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, an increase of 13.4%, or 13.2% in constant currency1 compared to the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $682.6 million, or 64.5% of total revenue, compared to $535.2 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2022. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 were $609.1 million, or 57.5% of total revenue, which included a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of in-process research and development ("IPR&D") and a $9.5 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. This compares to total operating expenses of $529.1 million, or 62.5% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2022, which included a $8.3 million amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition. Excluding the charges noted above, total non-GAAP operating expenses1 were $581.4 million, or 54.9% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2023, and $520.8 million, or 61.5% of total revenue during the year ended December 31, 2022. R&D expenses were $84.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $79.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. SG&A expenses were $506.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, compared to $449.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Income from operations was $73.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 compared to income from operations of $6.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquired IPR&D of $18.2 million and the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $9.5 million, non-GAAP income from operations1 was $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This compares to non-GAAP income from operations1 of $14.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition of $8.3 million.

Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company projects total revenue for 2024 to be in the range of $1,230.0 million to $1,270.0 million, representing year over year growth of 16% to 20% compared to 2023 revenue of $1,058.5 million. The Company also projects the U.S. thrombectomy franchise will grow 27% to 30% year-over-year, primarily driven by its Computer-Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy ("CAVT") products. The Company also expects gross margin expansion in the range of 100 to 150 basis points and total non-GAAP operating margin expansion in the range of 100 to 200 basis points in 2024 compared to full year 2023.

_______________________________

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA.

Constant Currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023;

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits or tax deficiencies associated with share-based compensation arrangements; and

the release of the valuation allowance associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income (loss) of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization; and

non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D in the third quarter of 2023, the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits or tax deficiencies associated with share-based compensation arrangements, and the release of the valuation allowance release associated with Federal R&D tax credits and partial release of the valuation allowance associated with California deferred tax assets. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization and non-operating items such as the one-time expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D, interest income, interest expense, and provision for (benefit from) income taxes.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)





December 31,



2023

2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 167,486

$ 69,858 Marketable investments

121,701

118,172 Accounts receivable, net

201,768

203,384 Inventories

388,023

334,006 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

36,424

30,279 Total current assets

915,402

755,699 Property and equipment, net

72,691

65,015 Operating lease right-of-use assets

188,756

192,636 Finance lease right-of-use assets

31,092

33,323 Intangible assets, net

71,056

81,161 Goodwill

166,270

166,046 Deferred taxes

85,158

64,213 Other non-current assets

25,880

12,793 Total assets

$ 1,556,305

$ 1,370,886 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 27,155

$ 26,679 Accrued liabilities

110,555

106,300 Current operating lease liabilities

11,203

10,033 Current finance lease liabilities

2,231

1,920 Total current liabilities

151,144

144,932 Non-current operating lease liabilities

197,229

198,955 Non-current finance lease liabilities

23,680

24,865 Other non-current liabilities

5,308

3,276 Total liabilities

377,361

372,028 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

—

— Common stock

39

38 Additional paid-in capital

1,047,198

963,040 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,151)

(8,124) Retained earnings

134,858

43,904 Total stockholders' equity

1,178,944

998,858 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,556,305

$ 1,370,886

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133 Cost of revenue

97,687

82,789

375,879

311,926 Gross profit

186,992

138,427

682,643

535,207 Operating expenses:















Research and development

21,942

17,964

84,423

79,407 Sales, general and administrative

130,021

115,630

506,454

449,718 Acquired in-process research and development

—

—

18,215

— Total operating expenses

151,963

133,594

609,092

529,125 Income from operations

35,029

4,833

73,551

6,082 Interest and other income (expense), net

3,129

2,295

6,099

(2,190) Income before income taxes

38,158

7,128

79,650

3,892 (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(16,060)

3,251

(11,304)

5,894 Consolidated net income (loss)

$ 54,218

$ 3,877

$ 90,954

$ (2,002) Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc.

$ 54,218

$ 3,877

$ 90,954

$ (2,002)

















Net income (loss) attributable to Penumbra, Inc. per share:















Basic

$ 1.40

$ 0.10

$ 2.37

$ (0.05) Diluted

$ 1.38

$ 0.10

$ 2.32

$ (0.05) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

38,628,565

38,030,344

38,401,171

37,841,874 Diluted

39,291,044

38,896,940

39,216,564

37,841,874

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022

















GAAP operating expenses

$ 151,963

$ 133,594

$ 609,092

$ 529,125 GAAP operating expenses includes the effect of the following items:















Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired2

2,380

2,380

9,519

8,329 Acquired IPR&D3

—

—

18,215

— Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 149,583

$ 131,214

$ 581,358

$ 520,796

















GAAP income from operations

$ 35,029

$ 4,833

$ 73,551

$ 6,082 GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items:















Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired2

2,380

2,380

9,519

8,329 Acquired IPR&D3

—

—

18,215

— Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 37,409

$ 7,213

$ 101,285

$ 14,411

_______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.



2Amortization expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes an additional $1.2 million relative to the prior year-to-date period, as the company reclassified the $20.8 million in-process research and development ("IPR&D") asset acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition to a finite-lived developed technology intangible asset upon the completion of the IPR&D project during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

3Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2022



Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net (loss)

income

Diluted

EPS GAAP net income (loss)

$ 54,218

$ 1.38

$ 3,877

$ 0.10

$ 90,954

$ 2.32

$ (2,002)

$ (0.05) GAAP net income (loss) includes the effect of the

following items:































Amortization of finite lived intangible assets

acquired2

2,380

0.06

2,380

0.06

9,519

0.25

8,329

0.21 Acquired IPR&D3

—

—

—

—

18,215

0.46

—

— Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above4

(573)

(0.01)

(558)

(0.01)

(2,293)

(0.06)

(1,952)

(0.05) (Excess tax benefits) tax deficiencies related to

stock compensation awards

(648)

(0.02)

341

0.01

(9,020)

(0.23)

2,007

0.05 Valuation allowance release5

(25,493)

(0.65)

—

—

(25,493)

(0.65)

—

— Non-GAAP net income

$ 29,884

$ 0.76

$ 6,040

$ 0.16

$ 81,882

$ 2.09

$ 6,382

$ 0.16

































GAAP diluted EPS





$ 1.38





$ 0.10





$ 2.32





$ (0.05) Non-GAAP diluted EPS6





$ 0.76





$ 0.16





$ 2.09





$ 0.16

































Weighted average shares outstanding used to compute:































GAAP diluted EPS

39,291,044

38,896,940

39,216,564

37,841,874 Non-GAAP diluted EPS6

39,291,044

38,896,940

39,216,564

38,789,291

_______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Amortization expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 includes an additional $1.2 million relative to the prior year-to-date period, as the company reclassified the $20.8 million IPR&D asset acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition to a finite-lived developed technology intangible asset upon the completion of the IPR&D project during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

3Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

4For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.09% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 23.44% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

5The Company released a valuation allowance against its Federal R&D tax credits and partially released a valuation allowance against its California deferred tax assets, resulting in a tax benefit of $25.5 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

6For the purposes of calculating Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the year ended December 31, 2022, non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 38,789,291 was used, as the Company had non-GAAP net income during the period.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP net income (loss)

$ 54,218

$ 3,877

$ 90,954

$ (2,002) Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):















Depreciation and amortization expense

7,039

6,441

27,257

24,321 Interest income, net

(2,570)

(299)

(5,086)

(137) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes

(16,060)

3,251

(11,304)

5,894 Stock-based compensation expense

10,791

9,997

50,516

37,378 Acquired IPR&D2

—

—

18,215

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,418

$ 23,267

$ 170,552

$ 65,454

















Revenue

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 53,418

$ 23,267

$ 170,552

$ 65,454 Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.8 %

10.5 %

16.1 %

7.7 %

_______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

2Represents a one-time $18.2 million expense associated with the acquisition of IPR&D during the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 203,684

$ 157,132

$ 46,552

29.6 %

$ —

$ 46,552

29.6 % International

80,995

64,084

16,911

26.4 %

(1,830)

15,081

23.5 % Total

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 63,463

28.7 %

$ (1,830)

$ 61,633

27.9 %





Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 757,151

$ 591,715

$ 165,436

28.0 %

$ —

$ 165,436

28.0 % International

301,371

255,418

45,953

18.0 %

(1,790)

44,163

17.3 % Total

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133

$ 211,389

25.0 %

$ (1,790)

$ 209,599

24.7 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 190,780

$ 133,963

$ 56,817

42.4 %

$ (1,025)

$ 55,792

41.6 % Embolization and Access

93,899

87,253

6,646

7.6 %

(805)

5,841

6.7 % Total

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 63,463

28.7 %

$ (1,830)

$ 61,633

27.9 %







Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 677,343

$ 511,137

$ 166,206

32.5 %

$ (1,044)

$ 165,162

32.3 % Embolization and Access

381,179

335,996

45,183

13.4 %

(746)

44,437

13.2 % Total

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133

$ 211,389

25.0 %

$ (1,790)

$ 209,599

24.7 %







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 141,891

$ 96,890

$ 45,001

46.4 %

$ —

$ 45,001

46.4 % International

48,889

37,073

11,816

31.9 %

(1,025)

10,791

29.1 % Total Thrombectomy

190,780

133,963

56,817

42.4 %

(1,025)

55,792

41.6 % Embolization and Access



























United States

61,793

60,242

1,551

2.6 %

—

1,551

2.6 % International

32,106

27,011

5,095

18.9 %

(805)

4,290

15.9 % Total Embolization and Access

93,899

87,253

6,646

7.6 %

(805)

5,841

6.7 % Total

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 63,463

28.7 %

$ (1,830)

$ 61,633

27.9 %







Year Ended December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 509,886

$ 370,617

$ 139,269

37.6 %

$ —

$ 139,269

37.6 % International

167,457

140,520

26,937

19.2 %

(1,044)

25,893

18.4 % Total Thrombectomy

677,343

511,137

166,206

32.5 %

(1,044)

165,162

32.3 % Embolization and Access



























United States

247,265

221,098

26,167

11.8 %

—

26,167

11.8 % International

133,914

114,898

19,016

16.6 %

(746)

18,270

15.9 % Total Embolization and Access

381,179

335,996

45,183

13.4 %

(746)

44,437

13.2 % Total

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133

$ 211,389

25.0 %

$ (1,790)

$ 209,599

24.7 %







Three Months Ended

December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 185,506

$ 129,676

$ 55,830

43.1 %

$ (513)

$ 55,317

42.7 % Neuro

99,173

91,540

7,633

8.3 %

(1,317)

6,316

6.9 % Total

$ 284,679

$ 221,216

$ 63,463

28.7 %

$ (1,830)

$ 61,633

27.9 %





Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2023

2022

$

%

$

$

% Vascular

$ 652,446

$ 499,389

$ 153,057

30.6 %

$ (45)

$ 153,012

30.6 % Neuro

406,076

347,744

58,332

16.8 %

(1,745)

56,587

16.3 % Total

$ 1,058,522

$ 847,133

$ 211,389

25.0 %

$ (1,790)

$ 209,599

24.7 %

_______________________________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Appendix Reconciliation of Revenue by Product Categories for Thrombectomy and Embolization and Access Products (in thousands)





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Thrombectomy















United States

$ 111,189

$ 123,050

$ 133,755

$ 141,891 International

33,791

39,452

45,325

48,889 Total Thrombectomy

144,980

162,502

179,080

190,780 Embolization and Access















United States

60,690

63,722

61,061

61,793 International

35,728

35,275

30,805

32,106 Total Embolization and Access

96,418

98,997

91,866

93,899 Total

$ 241,398

$ 261,499

$ 270,946

$ 284,679





















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

Year Ended December 31, 2023 Thrombectomy















United States

$ 111,189

$ 234,239

$ 367,994

$ 509,886 International

33,791

73,243

118,569

167,457 Total Thrombectomy

144,980

307,482

486,563

677,343 Embolization and Access















United States

60,690

124,412

185,473

247,265 International

35,728

71,003

101,807

133,914 Total Embolization and Access

96,418

195,415

287,280

381,179 Total

$ 241,398

$ 502,897

$ 773,843

$ 1,058,522





















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Thrombectomy















United States

$ 92,263

$ 87,329

$ 94,136

$ 96,890 International

31,026

36,802

35,619

37,073 Total Thrombectomy

123,289

124,131

129,755

133,963 Embolization and Access















United States

52,045

54,127

54,683

60,242 International

28,561

30,086

29,240

27,011 Total Embolization and Access

80,606

84,213

83,923

87,253 Total

$ 203,895

$ 208,344

$ 213,678

$ 221,216





















Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Thrombectomy















United States

$ 92,263

$ 179,592

$ 273,728

$ 370,617 International

31,026

67,828

103,446

140,520 Total Thrombectomy

123,289

247,420

377,174

511,137 Embolization and Access















United States

52,045

106,172

160,855

221,098 International

28,561

58,647

87,888

114,898 Total Embolization and Access

80,606

164,819

248,743

335,996 Total

$ 203,895

$ 412,239

$ 625,917

$ 847,133

