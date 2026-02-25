Penumbra, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $385.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 22.1% or 20.9% in constant currency 1 , compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $1,403.7 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 17.5% or 16.9% in constant currency 1 , compared to the full year 2024.

U.S. Thrombectomy revenue of $203.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 12.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

U.S. Thrombectomy revenue of $771.5 million for the full year 2025, an increase of 19.3% compared to the full year 2024.

Income from operations of $59.2 million or operating margin of 15.4% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Income from operations of $189.2 million or operating margin of 13.5% for the full year 2025.

Net income of $47.3 million and adjusted EBITDA 1 of $79.1 million or net income margin of 12.3% and adjusted EBITDA margin 1 of 20.5% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Net income of $177.7 million and adjusted EBITDA1 of $266.8 million or net income margin of 12.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin1 of 19.0% for the full year 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $385.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $315.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 22.1%, or 20.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 77.6% of total revenue and international represented 22.4% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025. Revenue from the U.S. increased 20.6% while revenue from our international regions increased 27.7%, or 21.9% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $254.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.7%, or 14.7% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 12.4%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $130.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 37.0%, or 35.2% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 42.7% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $262.1 million, or 68.0% of total revenue compared to $210.7 million, or 66.8% of total revenue, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses were $202.9 million, or 52.6% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025. This compares to total operating expenses of $167.9 million, or 53.2% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024. R&D expenses were $21.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $20.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. SG&A expenses were $181.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $147.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income from operations was $59.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to income from operations of $42.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue increased to $1,403.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $1,194.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 17.5%, or 16.9% in constant currency1. The United States represented 77.8% of total revenue and international represented 22.2% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025. Revenue from the U.S. increased 21.0% while revenue from our international regions increased 6.6%, or 4.2% in constant currency1. Revenue from sales of our global thrombectomy products grew to $947.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 16.2%, or 15.8% in constant currency1 over the same period a year ago, driven primarily by the sales of our U.S. thrombectomy products which increased by 19.3%. Revenue from sales of our global embolization and access products grew to $455.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 20.2%, or 19.4% in constant currency1 from the same period a year ago, driven primarily by our U.S. embolization and access products which increased by 25.4% from the same period a year ago.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $942.4 million, or 67.1% of total revenue, compared to $755.0 million, or 63.2% of total revenue, for the year ended December 31, 2024, which included a one-time $33.4 million inventory impairment charge to cost of revenue in connection with the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group. The impact of the one-time $33.4 million charge decreased our gross margin by 2.8 percentage points in 2024. Gross margin is impacted by product mix, regional mix, and production initiatives to support demand and create future efficiencies. As such, with favorable product mix, improvement in productivity, and by leveraging our fixed costs on higher volume of new product sales during the year, our gross margin may be positively impacted in the future.

Total operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 were $753.2 million, or 53.7% of total revenue. This compares to total operating expenses of $745.7 million, or 62.4% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024. R&D expenses were $89.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $94.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. SG&A expenses were $663.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $574.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Income from operations was $189.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to income from operations of $9.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.

1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Given the proposed acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Given the proposed acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: a) constant currency, b) non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") and c) adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Constant currency. The Company's constant currency revenue disclosures estimate the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current period revenue as compared to the applicable comparable period in the prior year. This impact is derived by taking the current local currency revenue and translating it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS. The adjustments to the GAAP financial measures reflect the exclusion of:

the effect of the amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition over their estimated useful lives;

the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements;

non-recurring litigation related expenses;

non-cash long-lived asset impairment related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The Company's adjusted EBITDA reflects the exclusion from GAAP net income of:

non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges;

non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for income taxes;

non-recurring litigation related expenses; and

one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

Full reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is set forth in the tables below.

Our management believes the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release are useful to investors in assessing the operating performance of our business and provide meaningful comparisons to prior periods and thus a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Specifically, we consider the change in constant currency revenue as a useful metric as it provides an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We consider non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted EPS useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding the amortization expense of finite lived intangible assets acquired in connection with the Sixense acquisition, the excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation arrangements, expenses related to certain litigation matters that we have determined are not a normal or recurring part of our business, including settlement costs and legal fees, non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges related to the impairment of our immersive healthcare asset group, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business. Further, we consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin useful metrics as they provide an alternative framework for assessing how our underlying business performed excluding non-cash operating charges such as stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, and impairment charges, non-operating items such as interest income, interest expense, and provision for income taxes, non-recurring litigation related expenses, and one-time expenses in connection with the wind down of the immersive healthcare business.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release may be different from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to GAAP measures. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we expect to file with the SEC on or before March 2, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)



December 31,



2025

2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 186,897

$ 324,404 Marketable investments

357,919

15,727 Accounts receivable, net

190,021

167,668 Inventories

431,549

406,737 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

50,298

36,589 Total current assets

1,216,684

951,125 Property and equipment, net

117,436

62,641 Operating lease right-of-use assets

173,587

177,787 Finance lease right-of-use assets

25,972

28,018 Intangible assets, net

6,186

6,513 Goodwill

166,750

165,826 Deferred taxes

79,188

100,332 Other non-current assets

40,716

40,939 Total assets

$ 1,826,519

$ 1,533,181 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 34,736

$ 31,326 Accrued liabilities

132,163

112,429 Current operating lease liabilities

13,841

12,221 Current finance lease liabilities

2,393

2,369 Total current liabilities

183,133

158,345 Non-current operating lease liabilities

182,751

187,068 Non-current finance lease liabilities

20,714

21,731 Other non-current liabilities

12,318

15,106 Total liabilities

398,916

382,250 Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock

—

— Common stock

39

38 Additional paid-in capital

1,185,525

1,096,732 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,348

(5,843) Retained earnings

237,691

60,004 Total stockholders' equity

1,427,603

1,150,931 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,826,519

$ 1,533,181

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenue

$ 385,385

$ 315,518

$ 1,403,665

$ 1,194,615 Cost of revenue

123,257

104,797

461,228

439,620 Gross profit

262,128

210,721

942,437

754,995 Operating expenses:















Research and development

21,794

20,010

89,766

94,783 Sales, general and administrative

181,101

147,936

663,422

573,988 Impairment Charge

—

—

—

76,945 Total operating expenses

202,895

167,946

753,188

745,716 Income from operations

59,233

42,775

189,249

9,279 Interest and other income, net

4,399

1,564

15,876

11,590 Income before income taxes

63,632

44,339

205,125

20,869 Provision for income taxes

16,289

10,656

27,438

6,857 Net income

$ 47,343

$ 33,683

$ 177,687

$ 14,012

















Net income per share:















Basic

$ 1.21

$ 0.88

$ 4.57

$ 0.36 Diluted

$ 1.20

$ 0.86

$ 4.52

$ 0.36 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

39,189,828

38,418,269

38,918,493

38,633,744 Diluted

39,392,613

39,037,644

39,291,828

39,268,037

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















GAAP operating expenses

$ 202,895

$ 167,946

$ 753,188

$ 745,716 GAAP operating expenses include the effect of the following items:















Impairment charge2

—

—

—

76,945 Wind down expenses3

—

—

—

4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

—

4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

—

—

—

4,759 Non-GAAP operating expenses

$ 202,895

$ 167,946

$ 753,188

$ 654,218

















GAAP income from operations

$ 59,233

$ 42,775

$ 189,249

$ 9,279 GAAP income from operations includes the effect of the following items:















Impairment charge2

—

—

—

76,945 Wind down expenses3

—

—

—

4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

—

4,823 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

—

—

—

4,759 Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 59,233

$ 42,775

$ 189,249

$ 100,777

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2024



Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS

Net

income

Diluted

EPS GAAP net income

$ 47,343

$ 1.20

$ 33,683

$ 0.86

$ 177,687

$ 4.52

$ 14,012

$ 0.36 GAAP net income includes the effect of the following items:































Impairment charge2

—

—

—

—

—

—

76,945

1.96 Wind down expenses3

—

—

—

—

—

—

4,971

0.13 Non-recurring litigation expenses

—

—

—

—

—

—

4,823

0.12 Amortization of finite lived intangible assets acquired

—

—

—

—

—

—

4,759

0.12 Tax effect on the non-GAAP adjustments above4

—

—

—

—

—

—

(22,170)

(0.57) Excess tax benefits related to stock compensation awards

(830)

(0.02)

(343)

(0.01)

(26,804)

(0.68)

(837)

(0.02) Non-GAAP net income

$ 46,513

$ 1.18

$ 33,340

$ 0.85

$ 150,883

$ 3.84

$ 82,503

$ 2.10

































GAAP diluted EPS





$ 1.20





$ 0.86





$ 4.52





$ 0.36 Non-GAAP diluted EPS





$ 1.18





$ 0.85





$ 3.84





$ 2.10

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024. 4For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, management used a combined federal and state tax rate of 24.23% to compute the tax effect of non-GAAP measures.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income Margin to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024 GAAP net income

$ 47,343

$ 33,683

$ 177,687

$ 14,012 Adjustments to GAAP net income















Depreciation and amortization expense

4,461

4,388

17,471

23,702 Interest income, net

(4,227)

(2,939)

(14,983)

(12,272) Provision for income taxes

16,289

10,656

27,438

6,857 Stock-based compensation expense

15,262

12,095

59,213

46,164 Impairment charge2

—

—

—

76,945 Wind down expenses3

—

—

—

4,971 Non-recurring litigation related expenses

—

—

—

4,823 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 79,128

$ 57,883

$ 266,826

$ 165,202

















GAAP revenue

$ 385,385

$ 315,518

$ 1,403,665

$ 1,194,615 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 79,128

$ 57,883

$ 266,826

$ 165,202 GAAP net income margin

12.3 %

10.7 %

12.7 %

1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.5 %

18.3 %

19.0 %

13.8 %

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures. 2Represents charges associated with the impairment of the immersive healthcare asset group during the three months ended June 30, 2024. 3Represents one-time expenses that include severance and other costs related to the wind down of the immersive healthcare business during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 299,054

$ 247,917

$ 51,137

20.6 %

$ —

$ 51,137

20.6 % International

86,331

67,601

18,730

27.7 %

(3,939)

14,791

21.9 % Total

$ 385,385

$ 315,518

$ 69,867

22.1 %

$ (3,939)

$ 65,928

20.9 %





Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% United States

$ 1,091,761

$ 902,067

$ 189,694

21.0 %

$ —

$ 189,694

21.0 % International

311,904

292,548

19,356

6.6 %

(7,018)

12,338

4.2 % Total

$ 1,403,665

$ 1,194,615

$ 209,050

17.5 %

$ (7,018)

$ 202,032

16.9 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Change by Product Categories and Geographic Regions to Constant Currency Revenue Growth1 (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 254,696

$ 220,129

$ 34,567

15.7 %

$ (2,188)

$ 32,379

14.7 % Embolization and Access

130,689

95,389

35,300

37.0 %

(1,751)

33,549

35.2 % Total

$ 385,385

$ 315,518

$ 69,867

22.1 %

$ (3,939)

$ 65,928

20.9 %





Year Ended December 31,

Reported Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy

$ 947,918

$ 815,475

$ 132,443

16.2 %

$ (3,798)

$ 128,645

15.8 % Embolization and Access

455,747

379,140

76,607

20.2 %

(3,220)

73,387

19.4 % Total

$ 1,403,665

$ 1,194,615

$ 209,050

17.5 %

$ (7,018)

$ 202,032

16.9 %





Three Months Ended December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 203,065

$ 180,647

$ 22,418

12.4 %

$ —

$ 22,418

12.4 % International

51,631

39,482

12,149

30.8 %

(2,188)

9,961

25.2 % Total Thrombectomy

254,696

220,129

34,567

15.7 %

(2,188)

32,379

14.7 % Embolization and Access



























United States

95,989

67,270

28,719

42.7 %

—

28,719

42.7 % International

34,700

28,119

6,581

23.4 %

(1,751)

4,830

17.2 % Total Embolization and Access

130,689

95,389

35,300

37.0 %

(1,751)

33,549

35.2 % Total

$ 385,385

$ 315,518

$ 69,867

22.1 %

$ (3,939)

$ 65,928

20.9 %





Year Ended December 31,

Change

FX Impact

Constant Currency Change



2025

2024

$

%

$

$

% Thrombectomy



























United States

$ 771,485

$ 646,711

$ 124,774

19.3 %

$ —

$ 124,774

19.3 % International

176,433

168,764

7,669

4.5 %

(3,798)

3,871

2.3 % Total Thrombectomy

947,918

815,475

132,443

16.2 %

(3,798)

128,645

15.8 % Embolization and Access



























United States

320,276

255,356

64,920

25.4 %

—

64,920

25.4 % International

135,471

123,784

11,687

9.4 %

(3,220)

8,467

6.8 % Total Embolization and Access

455,747

379,140

76,607

20.2 %

(3,220)

73,387

19.4 % Total

$ 1,403,665

$ 1,194,615

$ 209,050

17.5 %

$ (7,018)

$ 202,032

16.9 %

____________ 1See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for important information about our use of non-GAAP measures.

