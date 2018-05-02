Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Penumbra, Inc.

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ – Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 16, 2018. 

Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference

Wednesday, May 16, 2018

8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com.  The webcast will be available on the company's website for two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies.  Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs.  Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets.  The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc.  For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.
510-995-2461
investors@penumbrainc.com

 

