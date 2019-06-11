Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

ALAMEDA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Event: BMO 2019 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Time: 10:00am ET / 1:00pm PT

A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the investors section of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets innovative products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs across two major markets, neuro and vascular. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

Investor Relations

Penumbra, Inc.

510-995-2461

investors@penumbrainc.com

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

