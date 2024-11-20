Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

News provided by

Penumbra, Inc.

Nov 20, 2024, 16:30 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

Event:     Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date:      Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time:      8:00am ET/5:00am PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Investor Relations
Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

New Late Breaking Data Show Patients Treated with Penumbra's Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy Technology for Pulmonary Embolism Experience Shorter Hospital Stays and Fewer Complications Compared to Other Treatment Options

New Late Breaking Data Show Patients Treated with Penumbra's Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy Technology for Pulmonary Embolism Experience Shorter Hospital Stays and Fewer Complications Compared to Other Treatment Options

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, announced new data that demonstrate patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary...
Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Penumbra, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics