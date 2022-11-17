People an Important Factor in Arcadia CU's Move to Tyfone

Leading digital banking provider signs its first Wisconsin client

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today a feature-rich platform and modern, compelling UX are table stakes for digital banking providers. Culture has become Tyfone's ace in the hole in this commodity market, as shown again with the company's signing of Arcadia-Wis.-based Arcadia Credit Union ($112 million in assets, 6,300 members).

Arcadia CU President and CEO Michele Roesler said she started her search by speaking with a dozen or so local credit union CEOs with whom she regularly networks, but didn't find any solutions to her liking. It was Arcadia's core processor, Datamatic, that pointed her in Tyfone's direction. Discussions with Tyfone confirmed that the two organizations were a good cultural fit.

"We did our research, but what made the biggest difference was Tyfone's people," said Roesler. "The people are all very credit union-focused and excited about what they do, from the sales team down to the development team."

"Like Arcadia Credit Union, we put a lot of emphasis on the people we work with," said Tyfone's CEO Dr. Siva Narendra. "We understand that quality people are what differentiates community financial institutions from their Goliath competitors. That same emphasis differentiates Tyfone from other digital banking providers."

About Tyfone Inc.

Based in Portland, Ore, Tyfone is a leading provider of consumer and commercial digital banking services for community financial institutions throughout the United States. The company understands that an elegant, engaging, intuitive user experience is the minimum requirement for any digital banking provider. What differentiates Tyfone is its unwavering commitment to exceptional collaboration and communication. The company considers each customer a true partner and places the highest value on every relationship. Additional information is available at www.tyfone.com.

