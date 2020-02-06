People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Nick Lisi to Chief Sales Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the appointment of Nick Lisi as the company's Chief Sales Officer. Nick most recently served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for SAS Institute, leading over $3B in global revenue. Nick takes on this new role as Visier continues its expansion into new markets and deepens its impact with leading enterprise organizations.

"We are pleased to have Nick join Visier's leadership team. His wealth of knowledge in leading global sales, and demonstrating the value of analytics within enterprise organizations is critical to our company as we scale into the mainstream of the Analytics market, and we look forward to benefiting from Nick's leadership and experience," said John Schwarz, Visier CEO and Co-Founder.

Nick brings over 35 years of sales experience at major technology firms including EMC, IBM and Amdocs. He served for 16 years with SAS where he filled a variety of leadership roles culminating in CSO and Executive Vice President. Nick brings a strong background in value-based client engagement, metric-driven sales processes, talent development and performance management.

"Visier is dedicated to helping organizations see the truth, and create a better future, now. I am very excited to bring on someone like Nick who is a true believer in data-driven decision making," said Ryan Wong, President and Co-Founder of Visier. "Having spent over sixteen years at SAS, Nick understands the value analytics brings to a business, and the struggles organizations face with extracting insights from their data."

"I'm excited to be joining the Visier team," said Nick Lisi, Visier's Chief Sales Officer. "I'm passionate about analytics, and convinced that Visier is taking the right approach. As the industry leader in people analytics, domain experts have designed a product that provides tangible insights and business value to organizations of all sizes. It's an exciting time for the company, and I'm thrilled to be joining at a moment of growth and opportunity for the business."

About Visier

Our curiosity, the desire to understand, is inseparable from what it means to be human. But, in the hype of big data analytics, we've forgotten that data does not equal knowledge.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier is dedicated to transforming business analytics, to providing leaders with clear answers to critical business questions — out-of-the-box, without the hassle and cost of data management, and long and risky development projects.

Visier lets companies say goodbye to data quality problems, to complexity, to costly tools, to endless service fees, and guesswork. A people strategy platform designed by domain experts for leaders, Visier lets leaders say hello to clarity, to confidence, to meaningful answers — and to better business performance.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

