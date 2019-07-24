PEOPLE and Great Place to Work Announce "50 Companies That Care"

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEOPLE reveals its third annual list of "Companies That Care," spotlighting 50 U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating respect, compassion, and concern for their communities, their employees, and the environment. PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria. Salesforce, the San Francisco-based cloud computing company that sells customer relationship management tools, landed the No. 1 spot for the third year in a row for its efforts toward equality both in its workplaces and within the communities it serves. Salesforce is passionate about making the world a better place, through its programs that promote equality and a feeling of belong at work, as well as a deep commitment to philanthropy to create positive change around the world.

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, adds, "Leaders' abilities to show up with genuine care and respect is at the core of any great workplace. Employees at this year's 50 Companies That Care are exceptionally proud of the positive impact their organizations have on their people, communities and the wider world."

Salesforce, in addition to the 49 other companies that made the list, will be featured in the August 5th, 2019 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, July 26. Read more company stories and view the full list at: people.com/50companiesthatcare.

To identify the "50 Companies That Care," PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to produce the list using the research firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with a focus on activities occurring within the past year.

PEOPLE'S 2019 TOP 10 "COMPANIES THAT CARE"

View full list at people.com/50companiesthatcare

1. Salesforce 2. Ultimate Software 3. Adobe 4. Orrick 5. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc 6. PwC 7. Patagonia 8. USAA 9. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 10. Workday

