PEOPLE and Great Place to Work® Name Nationwide Mortgage Bankers on the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®™ list, Ranking #37 out of 100 US-Based Companies

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB) as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care®. This year, the list recognizes and honors 100 top companies for their COVID-19 relief efforts, green initiatives, commitment to social justice, employee benefits and more.

The Companies that Care award candidates were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. In that survey, 97% of employees at Nationwide Mortgage Bankers say it is a great place to work compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of the Board, says, "When the pandemic struck, NMB wanted to help. We sent food and PPE to hospitals, police stations, fire houses and nursing homes across the country. Since then, we've continued to be a company that cares not only about our own employees but also those that serve our community. This recognition is another example of how we live our core values and make a difference together."

"These companies show up for humanity in a variety of ways — from showing compassion for their employees to giving back to their communities to putting diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront.," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®."

In 2021, NMB also ranked #6 in Fortune Best Small & Medium Workplaces (Medium), #4 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ (Small And Medium) and #2 in Fortune Best Workplaces in New York™ (Small And Medium). Learn more about NMB on Fox News Network's "Trending Today"

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB) was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. NMB's mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest level of service and professionalism.

