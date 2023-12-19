People Are Awesome Counts Down the Top Moments of 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People Are Awesome, the TMB-owned streaming channel that shines a spotlight on ordinary people doing extraordinary things, have released their top 5 clips of the year. From jaw dropping gymnastics to breathtaking views, and so much more -  the PAA team are crowning the most awesome videos of the year from their vast library of user generated content submitted from people around the world.

The #1 clip stunned our viewers as a soccer ball juggler performs tricks while simultaneously ski jumping in a video you have to see to believe.

You can see the countdown to #1 here and catch the, Season of Awesome Marathon December 24th through January 1st on the People Are Awesome channel which streams on top platforms including  fubo, LG Channels, philo, Plex, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, Rakuten TV, redbox, The Roku Channel, Tivo, xfinity,  XUMO and out of home on Atmosphere TV.

About People Are Awesome

People are Awesome shines a spotlight on remarkable people doing incredible things. Our content celebrates human physical ability, ambition and ingenuity. People Are Awesome is available on major free streaming platforms including Atmosphere TV, fubo, LG Channels, philo, Plex, Redbox, Samsung TV Plus, Rakuten TV, redbox, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, Tivo, xfinity, and  XUMO and the brand boasts more than 65 million followers across social media.

