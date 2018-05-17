People-Based Marketing Leader, BounceX, Appoints Yiftah Frechter as New Chief Technology Officer

Frechter is a key hire as BounceX expands into new market segments and geographies. The company recently announced $37M in funding and over the next two years plans to expand to 600 employees globally, with a concentration in its NYC and UK offices.

In his role as CTO, Frechter will continue to evolve the company's internal strategic technical direction as well as make sure BounceX is providing the best technologies to their elite and dynamic client base. Today, over 350 companies work with BounceX, including world-leading enterprises such as Forever21, Avis, JetBlue, CNN, Uniqlo and Comcast.

"Yiftah has a proven playbook for taking a company like BounceX through its next several stages of growth," said Ryan Urban, CEO of BounceX. "He's a strategic addition to our leadership team and his appointment is an exciting turbo charge to our expansive growth and vision."

"BounceX is the first new scalable revenue channel in 10 years, and I find that extremely exciting to be a part of," said Frechter. "Not only is the platform promising, the culture and team I'm joining are unparalleled."

A lean startup since fruition, the company recently raised $37M in Series B funding and was named one of the Top 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Companies to Work For by Glassdoor. They are also Inc. 5000's fastest growing software company in the US and the seventh fastest growing company overall; #5 on Deloitte's North America Technology Fast 500; #1 in New York for Entrepreneur & Culture IQ's Top Company Culture; and Crain's New York Best Place to Work.

About BounceX

Founded in 2012, BounceX's People-Based Marketing (PBM) cloud is the first new revenue channel with scale in 10 years. With offices in NYC, San Francisco and London and named the fastest growing software company in America by Inc Magazine in 2016, we currently power thousands of digital properties across a multitude of industries. For the first time, brands and publishers have a meaningful paid channel outside of Google and Facebook. We are trusted by global enterprises such as Forever21, Avis, JetBlue, CNN, Uniqlo, Comcast and many more. www.bouncex.com

