People-Centered Approach for Managing Change and Technology Adoption Highlighted in New Blueprint From Info-Tech Research Group

A new resource from Info-Tech Research Group offers a comprehensive approach to organizational change management (OCM) that emphasizes the critical balance between supporting people and adopting new technologies. The firm's blueprint highlights five key strategies for leaders to engage stakeholders, ensure effective adoption, and measure success, enabling organizations to achieve long-term benefits from their technological investments.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As organizations face the pressures of rapid technological advancements and evolving market demands, they often grapple with the complexities and high failure rates of implementing successful change. Navigating these challenges requires a deep understanding of change management, which is further complicated by the complexities of human behavior. Recognizing the need to address these obstacles, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest blueprint, Drive Adoption and Value From Organizational Change, to equip organizational leaders with the tools and insights necessary for effective organizational change management (OCM). By addressing the human factors in change, this resource empowers organizations adopt new technologies and remain competitive in a fast-paced, rapidly evolving market.

"While the speed, frequency, and interdependence of changes increase, so too does the rate of change failure. The missing piece of the puzzle is about people: their expectations, emotions, behaviors, culture, habits, beliefs, and resistance," says Laura Herran Sanchez, research specialist at Info-Tech Research Group. "Technological evolution continues to accelerate, but the on-time, on-budget execution of projects won't drive value if customers and users are not willing, able, or committed to adopting these projects' outcomes."

Info-Tech's newly published resource identifies critical barriers that hinder organizations from unlocking the full potential of new technologies. One significant factor identified by the firm is the inadequate integration of change management within projects, where teams are staffed but lack the necessary accountability for ensuring solution adoption and value realization. Additionally, when change management activities are introduced too late in the process, organizations can often fail to fully understand the impact of changes, leading to unaddressed negative effects. This oversight can result in delayed value delivery, causing intended outcomes to be overlooked and potentially leading to the defunding of projects. In its blueprint, Info-Tech underscores the importance of proactive change management in maximizing technological investments and ensuring sustained organizational success.

"Addressing the people side of the change equation will look different for every organization and probably different for various groups within the same organization," explains Herran Sanchez. "Effective organizational change management (OCM) is not about adopting every best practice found; instead, it's about assessing and right-sizing OCM efforts according to people's needs."

In Drive Adoption and Value From Organizational Change, Info-Tech highlights five key steps for leaders to effectively manage organizational change. The firm emphasizes that investing in supporting people through change is just as crucial as investing in new technologies:

Initiate OCM Prior to Change Approval: OCM should start with the origin of the idea and support people throughout the change process.



Actively Engage Impacted Groups: Keep communication open and deliver iterative value throughout the change.



Be Flexible: Revisit and adapt the change strategy at critical points as needed.



Prioritize Adoption: Focus on adoption by remaining people-centered rather than focusing on the project.



Measure Adoption and Experience: Ongoing measurement of adoption, benefits, and employee experience is key to driving sustainable change.

Info-Tech's comprehensive resource will equip organizational leaders with the essential strategies required to effectively manage change and maximize the benefits of new technologies. The recently published blueprint offers invaluable insights that not only foster innovation but also ensure organizations remain competitive and achieve sustainable success in today's dynamic business environment. By using this data-backed resource, organizations are empowered to transform challenges into opportunities for growth, paving the way for a future of continued excellence and advancement.

