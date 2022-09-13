People Counting System Market Size to Grow by USD 675.4 million, Recent Developments to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The recent developments are driving the global people counting system market share growth. These new developments will encourage end-users to purchase new and advanced people counting systems. Moreover, the rising number of new launches increases the competition among vendors in the market, which, in turn, will result in innovation and differentiation. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global people system market during the forecast period.

These new developments will encourage end-users to purchase new and advanced people counting systems. Moreover, the rising number of new launches increases the competition among vendors in the market, which, in turn, will result in innovation and differentiation. Such factors are expected to propel the growth of the global people system market during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The differential store metrics limiting the effectiveness of video-based counters will be a major challenge for the global people counting system market share growth during the forecast period. Differential storage metrics have limited the efficiency of video-based systems in regions with shadows, complicated backdrops, or fluctuating light levels. This affects the accuracy of video-based counters. Furthermore, these counters require Wi-Fi for data transfer, which can be difficult in less-accessible regions. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global people counting system market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The people counting system market report is segmented by type (bidirectional and unidirectional), product (hardware and software), technology (video-based technology, infrared beam, thermal imaging, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the people counting system market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The people counting system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes a small number of global players and a considerable number of small-scale vendors regionally. Players in the market are focusing on integrating a variety of technologies to attract customers. Prominent players are implementing single and dual bands in their people counting systems. Innovations by key vendors will lead to product development and drive the growth of the market.

Some Companies Mentioned

Axiomatic Technology Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

Dor Technologies Inc.

EUROTECH Spa

FootfallCam

Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd.

iris intelligent sensing NA Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Koninklijke Philips NV

RetailNext Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensmax Ltd.

Sensource Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Traf Sys Inc.

VCount Inc.

VIVOTEK Inc

People Counting System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 675.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.38 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Axiomatic Technology Ltd., Axis Communications AB, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, Dor Technologies Inc., EUROTECH Spa, FootfallCam, Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, InfraRed Integrated Systems Ltd., iris intelligent sensing NA Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, RetailNext Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensmax Ltd., Sensource Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Traf Sys Inc., VCount Inc., and VIVOTEK Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Bidirectional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Unidirectional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product Type

6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 Video-based technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Infrared beam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Thermal imaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Axis Communications AB

12.4 Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

12.6 HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

12.7 Johnson Controls International Plc

12.8 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.9 RetailNext Inc.

12.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.11 Teledyne Technologies Inc.

12.12 VCount Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

