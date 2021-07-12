People Development Software Leadr, Inc. raises $10M Series A led by Bedrock

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadr, Inc., a rapidly growing human resource software company, today announced closing their Series A funding with a $10M investment round led by Bedrock. The Series A raise also included funding from Leadr friends and family, including Leadr Co-founder and Executive Chairman of the board, Chris Heaslip; Chief Revenue Officer of Intuit, Bobby Morrison; and Co-founder of Pushpay, Eliot Crowther.

According to the company, Leadr is a people development software designed to help organizations grow and develop their staff at every level of the organization. Leadr has experienced rapid growth in its first year as they disrupted the human resources market, and the business continues to impress investors like Bedrock with its unique relationship model and approach to people management software.

"The Leadr team has made incredible progress over the last 12 months despite challenging circumstances faced by all businesses across the globe," said Leadr's Chris Heaslip. "We've grown from zero customers a year ago to serving over 340 organizations today, which shows that organizations are looking to invest in and grow their staff, and Leadr is helping them do so. This investment will enable us to develop the leaders this world needs."

According to Bedrock, the investment firm is on a mission to back bold technology companies challenging today's narratives; a few of the firm's investments include Vercel, Workwise, Plaid, Check, and Cameo. Managing Partner Geoff Lewis, who spent five years at Silicon Valley-based Founders Fund before establishing Bedrock, has worked with Chris Heaslip before on a variety of different ventures.

"People development has never been more critical, and Leadr's breakthrough software is transforming the space," said Lewis. "We are looking forward to supporting their growth over the coming years."

Leadr co-founder and CEO Matt Tresidder says additional features and benefits are on the horizon with the conclusion of this funding round.

"This investment provides the opportunity to further develop our product, sales, and customer success teams as we continue to build a world class experience for our customers," said Tresidder. "From the initial onboarding process to ongoing one-on-one meetings, our goal is to help leaders build new habits and rhythms to engage and grow every employee. We plan to continue our expansion into the human resource software space by offering additional benefits such as CoreHR and Health Plans so leaders can better care for their team."

Leadr was developed with employees at every level in the organization in mind by helping every manager become a coach and giving every employee a voice. Truly a new generation of people management software, Leadr focuses its efforts on the weekly one-on-one meeting as the most impactful development tool a manager has because it's proven to drive habit forming relationships.

About Leadr, Inc.

Leadr is a people development software designed to help organizations develop leaders at every level of their organization. Leadr software equips managers with the tools they need to grow, engage and lead high-performing teams. Since launching in June 2019, Leadr has grown to over 340 customers and over 5,000 active monthly users with a mission to develop 1M leaders. Leadr is headquartered in Plano, TX with a growing hybrid team of 35+ full-time staff members. For more information, visit leadr.com.

About Bedrock

Bedrock is a technology investment firm launched in 2018 with approximately $1 Billion in assets under management. The firm or its founders have been amongst the earliest investors in category defining companies including Lyft, Nubank, Tilray, Workrise, Canva, Epirus, Cameo, Flock Safety, Rippling, and Upstart. For more information, visit bedrockcap.com.

