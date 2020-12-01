People Element Further Simplifies Improving Employee Engagement And Experience

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People Element has released the latest version of its employee experience and engagement platform, enabling organizations to move from employee feedback to positive change more quickly and easily than ever before. An enhanced design and user interface now allow users a more intuitive experience, and further simplifies the process of gathering, analyzing, and acting upon employee feedback.

Always included are unlimited surveys, users, and access to all platform features. Feedback on engagement, well-being, diversity & inclusion, onboarding, and more are centralized, and suggestions for action are automatically generated for each user based on their data by People Element's proprietary algorithm. Creating a unique action plan or incorporating one from the included library of recommendations takes seconds.

"We are thrilled about further simplifying the process of achieving meaningful change," says Chris Coberly, People Element CEO. "Our focus remains providing the best possible experience for our customers by pairing our world-class platform with the expert guidance needed to maximize success. We saw too many companies not achieve their goals by leveraging only technology or only consulting, so we've perfected a hybrid approach designed to achieve results in the real world."

People Element builds intuitive employee experience and engagement solutions designed to simplify the process of understanding employee perceptions, discovering insights, and identifying the right actions for leaders and managers to quickly and confidently improve in the areas that matter most to organizational success.

SOURCE People Element

Related Links

https://www.peopleelement.com

