People Element's Manager 360 Solution Revolutionizes How Managers Solicit and Leverage Feedback

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- People Element, the provider of an end to end employee experience and engagement platform, announces the release of Manager 360, an integrated platform solution designed to empower managers to better understand how they are perceived by their direct reports, supervisor and peers and provide them with the skills to lead and inspire their teams. Manager 360 offers a new approach to traditional 360 feedback with an automated feedback process and built-in action coaching enabling managers to skill up.

Our research shows, 1 out of 3 employees surveyed rate their managers as ineffective and not equipped to inspire, coach and lead their team. This has major implications across an organization of any size.

Alison Elsaesser, VP of Product Development shares "Managers have a lot going on and need support to be the best they can be. With Manager 360, managers get direct feedback from their teams and coworkers to quickly assess how they're doing across effective management behaviors and leverage that feedback to learn, connect, and develop."

When added as a module to the People Element platform, Manager 360 provides organizations with the capability to:

Automate mapping of a manager hierarchy to streamline administration

Extend assessment collection to peers, supervisors and other stakeholders to gain a comprehensive assessment of your managers

Chose pre-built assessment and communication templates to create best in class surveys and coaching plans

Select from 100+ languages to support native language communications

Administer unlimited assessments with on-the-fly scheduling capabilities

Automatically send managers their individual reports and a personalized recommended action guide

Drive post-feedback development and skill-building

Chris Coberly, CEO of People Element states, "People Element's EX platform has provided a comprehensive end-to-end solution for capturing and monitoring employee experiences and engagement levels for several years. However, through our research, we know, of all potential factors, managers impact company engagement, employee wellbeing and retention efforts more than any other factor. Additionally, over 40% of managers haven't been provided with sufficient tools and training to be successful at leading."

Chris goes on to say "With the addition of our Manager 360 solution, we not only focus on gathering more insight into employees in key manager roles, but can now provide each of them with direct and impactful guided activities that will help them improve, making them a more effective manager. Evidence-based research shows the most effective leaders help people feel connected, supported, and inspired to do their best work."

Manager 360 provides managers with ongoing support to help drive action. People Element created automated action coaching notifications for managers, post feedback, which provide best practice resources to support skill building and relationship building to guide managers in their development.

Built with a busy manager in mind, People Element's Manager 360 solution empowers managers to understand how they are perceived as managers like never before and equip them with the right tools to grow, engage, inspire and lead.

