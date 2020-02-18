PEOPLE en Español Announces Program Highlights and Talent Lineup for Poderosas LIVE! 2020 Conference in Miami, FL

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE en Español unveils program highlights, talent lineup, and sponsors for the Poderosas LIVE! 2020 conference scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL.

Tied to the brand's "25 Most Powerful Women'' franchise, the two-day women's empowerment conference brings together powerful Latina business women, community leaders, activists, and celebrities to propel the momentum and progress that women continue to reach for - as their voice continues to play a crucial role in the future of America. As Latinas are poised to become the new majority in the business realm, PEOPLE en Español has focused this year's theme around providing a clear vision for the future – a unique and necessary discussion especially given the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in 2020 which guaranteed and protected a woman's constitutional right to vote.

New highlights this year include the previously announced all-new career fair that is taking place during the day at Poderosas LIVE!, and the return of the progressive Poderosas PRO track, a two-day networking experience event for professional and managerial-level Latinas that offers exclusive masterclasses to further develop industry skills.

PEOPLE en Español is proud to recognize Neutrogena, which is returning for its fourth year, along with Macy's, and Planned Parenthood, who are also returning to Poderosas LIVE! 2020 as sponsors. Media partners for the conference include CNN en Español and Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS).

"Most Powerful Women" - Poderosas LIVE! 2020

Hosted by three-time Emmy award-winning TV host, Michelle Galvan, the FREE one-day event gathers Latina business women, community leaders, activists, and celebrities annually to participate in a full-range of empowerment activities that aim to increase motivation and improve performance, including keynote addresses from prominent Hispanic women across many different industries.

Takes place on Saturday, March 14 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM at the James L. Knight Center.

Mainstage program highlights at Poderosas LIVE! 2020 include:

Q&A with Victoria Alonso - An in-depth conversation with one of the most powerful women in Hollywood , with insights about her personal road to success, tips on delivering results, and the importance of supporting other women along the way.

An in-depth conversation with one of the most powerful women in , with insights about her personal road to success, tips on delivering results, and the importance of supporting other women along the way. Latina Entrepreneurs Fueling the Landscape - Latinas share personal stories on how they are moving their businesses forward, while experts reveal the best tech platforms to help through the process.

Latinas share personal stories on how they are moving their businesses forward, while experts reveal the best tech platforms to help through the process. When Mom is The Boss, The Kids are Alright - Mommy bosses explore the challenges and rewards of balancing a work and home life.

Mommy bosses explore the challenges and rewards of balancing a work and home life. Embracing your Beauty - Celebrities discuss their personal beauty journey and share how they've learned to become comfortable in their own skin. PLUS, brand and marketing executives discuss the importance of making sure ALL their customers are represented.

- Celebrities discuss their personal beauty journey and share how they've learned to become comfortable in their own skin. PLUS, brand and marketing executives discuss the importance of making sure ALL their customers are represented. The Future of Your Finances is in The Palm of your Hands (Phone)- A financial coach will show attendees how to grow their business and money using the latest digital tools.

A financial coach will show attendees how to grow their business and money using the latest digital tools. When She Votes, The Future is Bright- Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, influential Latinas discuss how exercising their right to vote affects the lives of all women in terms of pay equality, entrepreneurship, career opportunities, etc.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's suffrage, influential Latinas discuss how exercising their right to vote affects the lives of all women in terms of pay equality, entrepreneurship, career opportunities, etc. Female Advancement in Corporate America - A discussion about the major barriers women face in their journey up the corporate ladder, and how to dismantle them.

Poderosas LIVE! gives attendees access to experts, panels and workshops in the areas of finance, leadership, health, entrepreneurship, professional development as well as an opportunity to participate in makeovers, among other activities. As the #1 dermatologist recommended brand and official skincare and makeup sponsor, Neutrogena will continue its legacy of offering interactive and educational beauty sessions as well as pro skincare tips for healthy skin.

This year's featured participants in Poderosas LIVE! 2020 include:

Adamari López, Alejandra Espinoza, Amara La Negra, Claudia Romo Edelman, Elaine King, Elizabeth Gutiérrez, Ithamar Urdaneta, Jacquie Márquez, Jennifer Gómez, Lili Gil Valleta, Lourdes Stephen, Luz María Doria, María Elena Salinas, Michelle Galván, Migbelis Castellanos, Victoria Alonso, Virginia Kas, Ximena Duque and Yanidzi Vélez, among many others.

Registration for Poderosas LIVE! 2020 is available HERE.

Poderosas PRO

Poderosas PRO is a two-day (Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14) premium opportunity within the Poderosas LIVE! 2020 conference. The ticketed experience offers Latina professionals exclusive networking events, keynotes, and workshops – bridging the gap between the most prominent voices in Latina leadership and those looking to learn from them. Session topics range from leadership in business to learning how to empower yourself through your finances.

A special early bird ticket offer for Poderosas PRO is now available at $100 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite and include access to the following events:

Friday, March 13

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM : Poderosas PRO! Networking Cocktail Event:

Poderosas PRO! Networking Cocktail Event: A relaxed networking event where guests can mingle with and meet like-minded executives and grow their professional network.

Saturday, March 14

8:00 AM : Poderosas PRO! Keynote Breakfast:

Poderosas PRO! Keynote Breakfast: An all-inclusive breakfast at the James L. Knight Center that explores being a Latina in the highly demanding world of corporate – featuring Lili Gil Valieta , Melissa Medina , and People en Español Digital Editor Shirley Velazquez .

, , and People en Español Digital Editor . Starting at 11:00 AM : Poderosas PRO! Masterclasses: Following breakfast, guests can attend four available masterclasses conducted with:

Poderosas PRO! Masterclasses: Following breakfast, guests can attend four available masterclasses conducted with: Lili Gil Valletta – Co-founder & CEO of CIEN+

– Co-founder & CEO of CIEN+

Melissa Medina - President of eMerge Americas

- President of eMerge Americas

Ileana Musa - Chair of Corporate Advisory Board for ALPFA, Head of International Wealth and Management at Morgan Stanley

Stay tuned for updates via social media @peopleenespanol #25Poderosas. Additional speakers and programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to on-site activations during the event in Miami, support by sponsors will extend through interactive consumer engagement experiences, branded product integration, social and digital influencer programs, and the distribution of premium items.

For more information, visit poderosas.peopleenespanol.com.

