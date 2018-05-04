People en Español names the 50 Most Beautiful Hispanic Celebrities of 2018

NEW YORK, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's People en Español, the leading Hispanic media brand, announced today its annual Los 50 Más Bellos – "50 Most Beautiful" – issue featuring cover stars singer Demi Lovato, reggaeton singer J Balvin, singer Amara La Negra and actress and singer Maite Perroni. One of the brand's most beloved franchises, this year's Bellos issue is honoring celebrities whose beauty extends beyond the physical through their philanthropy, social & political activism, charity, community service and more - from the worlds of music, movies, television and fashion. Notables from the list include: rapper/producer Daddy Yankee, actress Eva Longoria, model and actress Elsa Pataky and singer and actor Ricky Martin, among others.

With the theme "Beautiful People Around The World," the coveted issue features photos from celebrities shot exclusively with the iPhone X in countries including Mexico, Spain, Turkey, Australia and more.

"It's not just about being beautiful on the outside, it's about being beautiful on the inside and trying to make the world a better place," says Demi Lovato in her cover story interview. "And the causes that are near and dear to my heart, I like to talk about mental health because it's something that I've struggled with in the past… and the more you talk about it, the more people feel comfortable speaking out and asking for help."

People en Español's editor-in-chief Armando Correa unveiled the complete 2018 Los 50 Más Bellos list today during a one-hour television special on Univision's El Gordo Y La Flaca. The celebration of the 2018 Bellos list will culminate with an intimate VIP reception, taking place during Upfront Week on May 15 in New York City.

To view the complete list, visit www.peopleenespanol.com or pick up a copy of the magazine on newsstands tomorrow, May 4.

