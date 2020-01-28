PEOPLE En Español Returns To Miami With The 9th Annual Poderosas LIVE! Conference

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's PEOPLE en Español announces that its Poderosas LIVE! and master class series, Poderosas PRO, will return to Miami, FL on March 14, 2020 at the James L. Knight Center. Equipped with a new layer of self-actualization, PEOPLE En Español's Poderosas LIVE! event will also host a Career fair throughout the day – continuing a push towards facilitating opportunities for the modern business woman.

Hosted by three-time Emmy award-winning TV host, Michelle Galvan, the FREE one-day event gathers Latina business women, community leaders, activists, and celebrities annually to participate in a full-range of empowerment activities that aim to increase motivation and improve performance, including keynote addresses from prominent Hispanic women across many different industries.

As the most significant marquee event of its kind, Poderosas LIVE! continues to set trends and share insights that further the progression in the careers of Latina professionals. As Latinas are underway to becoming the new majority in the business realm, PEOPLE en Español has focused this year's theme around providing a clear vision for the future – a unique and necessary discussion especially given the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment in 2020 which guaranteed and protected a woman's constitutional right to vote. As a franchise, Poderosas LIVE! will propel the momentum and progress that women continue to reach for - as their voice continues to play a crucial role in the future of America.

"US Hispanic women find themselves experiencing a great deal of success right now, and are simultaneously at the epicenter of a cultural and political shift," said PEOPLE en Español Publisher, Monique Manso. "We have laid the groundwork for the Hispanic woman in years past and will continue to broaden the resources and opportunities available to her to ensure she has access to a platform that fosters empowerment and financial and professional success."

Last year, the Poderosas LIVE! experience evolved by introducing Poderosas PRO, a premium two-day opportunity within the event tailored to professional Latinas looking for an enhanced masterclass experience. The ticketed Poderosas PRO event offers attendees access to exclusive networking events, workshops, and keynotes – helping bridge the gap between the most prominent and insightful voices in Latina leadership, and those looking to learn from them.

You can register for the free Poderosas LIVE! experience or purchase your Poderosas PRO tickets by visiting the following Eventbrite links:

Sponsors for the 2020 "Poderosas Weekend" events include returning sponsors Macy's and Neutrogena.

Talent, speakers, and programming line-up for the 2020 Poderosas LIVE! weekend will be announced in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates via social media @peopleenespanol #25Poderosas.

