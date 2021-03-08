PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Poderosas Virtual Conference Celebrates the Evolution of Latina Power Through Interactive Digital Experience

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Poderosas Virtual Conference, focused on guiding, mentoring, and inspiring a community of entrepreneurs and career-driven individuals, will center this year's conversation around the evolution of Latina power through the years. This interactive free digital experience is scheduled for March 26th and will feature celebrity panelists from the People en Español 'Ahijada and Madrina' (goddaughter and godmother) program such as Independent Journalist & CBS News Contributor María Elena Salinas, and Actress & TV host Adamari López, along with Celebrity makeup artist & founder of cosmetics brand Artist Couture Angel Merino, Entrepreneur & New York Times Best-selling Author Nely Galán, among many others.

"PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL invites the career-oriented Hispanic community to take a step back and reflect on the past ten years of Latina empowerment. Throughout each inspiring panel discussion, attendees will get to learn tips on leveling up with the industry's top trailblazers," said Monique Manso, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Publisher. "Our mission is to create an intimate space to speak about the power to empower and the importance of extending a helping hand to other women who are just getting started in their career while celebrating each other's accomplishments. This ideally leads to true mentorships, partnerships and friendships, fostering a community of empowerment."

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is a proud sponsor of this year's virtual event.

"Planned Parenthood is looking forward to celebrating another year of Latina empowerment, while stressing the importance of health and wellness, and equipping women with expert tips to succeed in today's competitive landscape," said Alexis McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. "We are dedicated to creating health equity for all people, and are ready to build a strong, healthy future alongside the Latino community."

Featured participants include: Actress & TV host Adamari López, CEO of JRE Enterprises Rosie Rivera, Independent Journalist & CBS News Contributor María Elena Salinas, Content Creator & TV Presenter Carolina Sandoval, Celebrity Makeup Artist & Founder of cosmetics brand Artist Couture Angel Merino, Healthy Chef & Restaurateur Michelle Posada, CEO of Red Shoe Movement Mariela Dabbah, Univision Senior Vice President of Human Resources Roxanna Flores, Entrepreneur & New York Times Best-selling Author Nely Galán, among others.

