PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL To Launch Series Of Virtual Events Beginning July 23

NEW YORK, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL today announced that in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it is pivoting to virtual events for the remainder of 2020. The brand, which reaches an audience of almost 17 million, is transforming its live events into fully immersive digital programming to give its national audience a real-life experience. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL continues to serve a community most affected in the current crisis by informing, motivating and inspiring it with trusted content and engaging experiences.

"PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL recognizes the current complex issues that have a significant impact on the Hispanic community. It is imperative for us to support and empower our passionate audience with essential, relevant and provocative content during this momentous time," says Monique Manso, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL Publisher.

Virtual events from PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL include:

Inspírate (July 23 & 24, 2020): This social-first, video content series and weekend summit will help guide and educate the Hispanic community through these challenging times. From stress management to cooking to beauty, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL editors will lead intimate conversations with leading Hispanic celebrities, including actress Elizabeth Gutierrez, comedian Aida Rodriguez , motivational speaker Maria Marin and chef Johana Clavel. Toyota Highlander has signed on as Inspírate Weekend Summit partner and will kick off a day of health and wellness with a fitness class leading into meditation to help our audience find their healthy and happy place. Brands can join Toyota Highlander and align with various topics to help Latinas lead calmer, safer, happier lives.



PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL continues to gain momentum and reinforce the empowerment of its Hispanic audience with its recent launch of a special issue titled PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL SALUD. The issue, which is being distributed in 2,000 physician's offices, aims to inform and educate readers on health and wellness with an exclusive celebrity angle, which is more vital now than ever.

