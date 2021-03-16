PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL's Poderosas Virtual Conference Announces Program Highlights And Inspiring Panel Lineup Focused On Empowering Latinas

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP: Meredith.com) PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL invites the career-minded Hispanic community to continue celebrating Women's History Month through its Poderosas Virtual Conference aimed at empowering and educating Latinas. This year's highly anticipated event will highlight the growth of Latina power through the years. The virtual event, which is free, will be held on March 26th, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT and will have a live chat function for a more interactive experience. Registration is available HERE.

Celebrity panelists joining this year include content creator and TV presenter Carolina Sandoval; CEO of JRE Enterprises Rosie Rivera; actress and TV host Adamari López; entrepreneur and New York Times best-selling author Nely Galán, among others.

Here's what to look forward to at this year's Poderosas Virtual Conference:

Gender Equality in Urban Music – An empowering conversation with some of the most talented women in Latin music's urban-reggaeton arena featuring: global Latin urban artist Natti Natasha and Latin urban stars Cazzu, Farina, and La Duraca. The eye-opening session will be moderated by PEOPLE en Español Entertainment Editor Carole Joseph and will showcase the artists' journeys for gender equality and proper representation in a competitive, male-dominated industry.

An in-depth discussion showcasing the importance of mentorships and becoming true community changemakers by empowering others. This intimate panel features People en Español's "Ahijada and Madrina" (goddaughter and godmother) winners, including actress and TV host and her goddaughter , along with this year's "25 Most Powerful Women" winner , who is admired for her work helping children with cancer in through the organization Fundación CAP. New Recipes for Entrepreneurship Success: The Next Generation of Latino Visionaries – An enriching conversation with a power-group of Latino entrepreneurs who showcase how they've built their businesses from the ground up and share their secrets to outsmart unexpected challenges, along with mastering the art of winning. Panel speakers include celebrity makeup artist and founder of cosmetics brand Artist Couture Angel Merino ; healthy chef and restaurateur Michelle Posada ; and Natalie Molina Niño , investor (builder capitalist), entrepreneur, and author of the book, Leapfrog, The New Revolution for Women Entrepreneurs.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America is thrilled to return as a sponsor for this year's festivities.

Recognized as one of the nation's largest Hispanic multimedia and entertainment companies, Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc., (SBS) and LaMusica App are also excited to join as media partners.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States today. Published nine times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1.4 million followers on Twitter, over 4.2 million "Likes" on Facebook and 3.5 million followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol. Related link: http://www.peopleenespanol.com

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION'S NATIONAL MEDIA GROUP

Engaging 95 percent of American women across every stage and every day of their lives, Meredith Corporation's National Media Group is home to 40+ iconic brands, including PEOPLE, Better Homes & Gardens, Allrecipes, Southern Living, REAL SIMPLE and Magnolia Journal. The company provides trusted content and experiences that resonate with a massive, highly receptive audience, reaching consumers where they are across digital, magazines, social platforms, video, audio and connected home assistants. Meredith's powerful brands have enabled the company to become the No. 2 licensor globally, including more than 3,500 SKUs of branded products at Walmart. Meredith's businesses also include leading affinity marketer Synapse, award-winning creative content studio Foundry and the Meredith Data Studio, whose proprietary first-party data and insights are leveraged for National Media Group offerings.

