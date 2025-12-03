People-First Approach Propels BrightDrop Virtual Assistants Past 500 Team Members

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based BrightDrop Virtual Assistants ("BrightDrop"), a leader in virtual assistant services, announced today they have passed 500 full-time team members.

Founded in 2014 with the goal of increasing productivity for US and Canadian executives by providing highly-trained virtual assistants in the Philippines, the company has since expanded to also help with customer service, tech support and other back-office support functions. They have also expanded hiring into Latin America, where they now have over 160 team members.

BrightDrop, which has grown rapidly since 2020, attributes much of its success to the acceptance of remote work and a global workforce, which has become more normalized in today's post-covid environment.

But even more importantly than these external factors, BrightDrop's Alex Mukinni, Managing Director of Client Accounts, points to the company's focus on creating a culture that is dedicated to supporting and empowering their team members as the true driving force behind the company's success.

According to Mukinni, "Ensuring every team member feels valued, while also being equipped to deliver exceptional results to our clients is a direct reflection of our people-first approach which has led us to this huge milestone."

BrightDrop's management team remains bullish on the company's growth prospects in the coming years by constantly looking for avenues where the company can help their clients to grow their businesses and improve operational efficiencies.

"Our ongoing success and growth rely on strengthening current partnerships, investing in workforce development, and broadening the industries we support," says Andy Drake, Director of Business Development. "Our team's dedication and focus on connecting outstanding talent with top employers give us a promising future."

BrightDrop Virtual Assistants would like to thank its clients and all team members for helping to achieve this milestone, with special recognition to the following team members who have provided over five years of incredible service and support:

Ana Ehiwere

Andrew Drake

Anna Saplad

Anne Babol

Aprille Imbuido

Bam De O'Campo

Bernadette Cruz Mutuc

Carol Mae Advincula

Czarina Tumbocon

Donna Marie Yema

Erika Tumbokon

Fernando Perez Sanchez

Francis Villaluz

Friday Leogo

Grace Leviste

Gwyn Panilinan

Irma Imee Cuaresma Francisco

Ivy Dizon

Janel Nabiula

Janina Domado

Jaymee Calma

Jennifer A. Salonga

Jeremiah Garrovillas

Jewel Cabungcal

John Thunder Trasmonte

Jose Luis Gutierrez Lerma

Luchie Calingo

Maria Pamatmat

Marichris Aban

Mary Beth Tato

Mary Mai Romano

Oliver Ryan Pena

Omar Bejarano Gutierrez

Paula Rival

Pia Mortel

Rafael Burgos

Rhea Dela Pena

Rhea Roxas

Rom Ybanez

Ruby Calahi

Sean Sampana

Shiela Macasieb

Tina Butcon

Tracy Guillermo Ramos

Trina Santiago

Unicorn Labadan Zamora

About BrightDrop Virtual Assistants, LLC

Founded in 2014 by Mark Elmerick, BrightDrop Virtual Assistants (www.brightdrop.com) has been a trusted source for world-class virtual assistants and business process outsourcing services for over one decade. Based in Indianapolis, IN, the company prides itself in hiring the most talented & experienced virtual assistants. Through a rigorous hiring process, a dedication to the success of its clients and a tremendous appreciation for its team members, BrightDrop Virtual Assistants has built a reputation for getting the job done.

Media contact:

Paula Rival, BrightDrop Virtual Assistants

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 263.6532

SOURCE BrightDrop Virtual Assistants, LLC