People First Fund for Southern California Wildfires Launches to Provide Direct Financial Assistance

Unique relief fund fills a void in traditional disaster response.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As fast-moving fires engulf the Greater Los Angeles Area, Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) – a non-profit administrator of disaster and hardship relief funds – has launched the People First Fund for Southern California Wildfires to provide direct financial assistance to the people and families impacted. Awarded grants will cover urgent needs, from temporary shelter to food and clothing, in the immediate aftermath of the wildfires' devastation.

The People First Fund for Southern California Wildfires also enables caring donors to maximize their impact by taking advantage of EAF's industry-low administrative cost. Donations to the fund can be made at donorbox.org/people-first-fund-for-southern-california-wildfires.

"We know that the best way to provide support in the aftermath of disasters is to put money directly into the hands of the people impacted as quickly as possible, filling a void in traditional disaster response," says Doug Stockham, President of Emergency Assistance Foundation. "With the help of our donors, we're giving people what they need most right now and supporting them on the path to recovery."

Since its inception, EAF has awarded over $329 million in financial assistance to more than 411,000 people and families impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships. Much of EAF's work is done through the ongoing administration of its 350+ employee relief funds, each sponsored by a company – ALDI, American Airlines, Experian, Mattress Firm Inc., Synchrony, Travel + Leisure Co., and Quest Diagnostics® among them – to support its team members who are impacted by unforeseen disasters and personal hardships. To expand its reach, EAF also often activates its People First Fund when large-scale disasters strike. EAF launched a People First Fund for Hurricanes Helene & Milton in late 2024 and, in total across all its funds, has provided over $20 million in the aftermath of those storms.

About Emergency Assistance Foundation:

Emergency Assistance Foundation (EAF) is a 501(c)(3) public non-profit that provides financial assistance to eligible individuals in the immediate aftermath of unforeseen disasters and personal hardships occurring around the world. EAF does this through the administration of 350+ employee relief funds – each sponsored by a company to support its team members in need – as well as through its People First Fund, which often activates when large-scale disasters strike to help as many of those impacted as possible. As a financial first responder, EAF acts resourcefully to ensure that financial assistance reaches individuals in need as quickly and efficiently as possible, no matter the unique circumstances. For all its relief funds, EAF objectively manages all activities – including accepting donations, objectively reviewing grant applications, and awarding and distributing grants – while also maintaining legal and regulatory compliance. Since its inception, EAF has helped more than 411,000 individuals and families with assistance totaling over $329 million. EAF has its pulse on disaster events occurring around the world in real time, and its 100-plus team members, located across ten different time zones, are equipped with multilingual response abilities. Learn more at eafrelief.org.

