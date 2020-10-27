People First RH, a Conflict Resolution Platform, Partners with NAWIC to resolve Discrimination and Harassment in the Construction Industry

By partnering with NAWIC, People First is able to tailor our product to meet the needs of the construction industry Tweet this

People First's solution allows construction workers to submit detailed incident reports around all bullying, discrimination and/or harassment they experience. Workers, management and HR are guided through a resolution and anti-retaliation workflow ensuring that all cases are addressed in a transparent and accountable process. With the People First platform, customers have resolved 100% of incidents to the satisfaction of both the employer and employee in an average of 18 days.

"NAWIC was founded in 1953 to support women in the construction industry. 67 years later, harassment and discrimination are still major barriers to women's success", said Anne Pfleger, NAWIC President. "We deserve a safer and more inclusive work environment. That is why NAWIC's partnership with People First is so important. Let's work together to end harassment and discrimination for not just women, but everyone in our industry."

Organizations interested in being part of the NAWIC People First program can sign up here.

About People First: People First is the first software platform for reporting and resolving workplace conflict that is transparent for both employees and organizations. The platform consists of an employee app, case management dashboard, and analytics. People First's unique design allows employees to report workplace misconduct in 4 easy steps with complete transparency into the resolution process and timing. Through our guided process employers are resolving cases in days versus months ensuring that the workplace is safe and equitable for all.

About NAWIC: Founded in 1953, the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) has over 115 chapters throughout the United States that provide its members with opportunities for professional development, education, networking, leadership training, public service and more. NAWIC continues the vision of its founding members by advocating for the value and impact of women builders, professionals and tradeswomen in all aspects of the construction industry.

CONTACT: Kamael Sugrim, [email protected]

SOURCE People First RH

