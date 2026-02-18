People Function Welcomes Celeste Shields as VP of Operations

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeste Shields has joined the executive team at People Function , a boutique HR consulting firm. As the VP of Operations, she will report to Emma Leeds , CEO and founder of People Function.

Celeste will steer the growing firm as it improves its systems and structures across all aspects of the business. She will oversee processes related to sales, marketing, content, community, and partnerships as well as IT.

Alongside Leeds, Shields joins Adriana Estrada Genao, who was recently promoted to Vice President of Consulting, as a member of the firm's executive team.

"I couldn't be more excited about Celeste joining People Function as our first external executive hire to lead the company as we prioritize building scalable systems in 2026," said Leeds. "I'm so proud of the experience we provide to our clients when it comes to how we help them build their people processes, and Celeste will ensure we can continue to scale that experience."

"Together, Adriana and Celeste will help us to take People Function to the next level," Leeds added.

With more than 10 years of experience in startup environments, Shields drives growth and efficiency through deep expertise in operations, project and program management, and strategy. Coupled with a background in psychology, she leads organizations to exceed their goals through operational excellence.

As the founder and CEO of Celestial Operations , a Los Angeles-based consulting firm, Shields has supported startups and VC firms in building scalable systems and processes on a project and fractional basis. She is known for translating strategy into scalable systems and serving as a trusted partner to founders and executive teams.

"I like to call myself an operations wizard because it is true magic bringing flow and seamless operations to businesses across industries," Shields shared. "Whether it's a focus on operational excellence, developing and implementing an updated sales or go-to-market strategy, or project management from idea to close, I am here to make your team's lives easier."

People Function is thrilled to welcome Celeste to its expanding team of HR and operations experts. Her addition reflects the firm's continued growth and commitment to delivering strategic, people-first solutions that help organizations scale with confidence.

