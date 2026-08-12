PEOPLE, Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Roth Staffing Companies as one of the 2026 PEOPLE® Companies that Care. This is Roth Staffing's fifth time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Roth Staffing has surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Coworkers from Roth Staffing Companies' Minneapolis team get together to volunteer at a local food bank, enlivening the company's Purpose, "To make life better for the people we serve."

The PEOPLE Companies that Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 7.3 million employees in the U.S. Of those surveys, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for this year's list, and these rankings are based on that feedback.

Companies also submit essays that are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees.

"We are incredibly honored to once again be recognized by PEOPLE and Great Place To Work as one of the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care" said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "At Roth Staffing, caring is truly at the heart of our culture and guides how we serve one another, our customers, our communities, and the talent we help connect with meaningful opportunities. This award belongs to our coworkers, whose commitment to living our values every day continues to make Roth Staffing an exceptional place to work and a trusted partner in strengthening the communities we serve."

The Companies that Care list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to care for employees, families, and the communities where they operate.

"Employees are under immense pressure, and the best workplaces are finding ways to support them in the ways they need," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When employees feel that sense of care, they do incredible things — delivering the crucial results that grow businesses and build new markets."

"We're proud to celebrate companies that lead with purpose by supporting their employees, strengthening their communities, and driving positive change. Their commitment to positive impact reflects PEOPLE's longstanding mission to celebrate stories of inspiring people whose actions create lasting impact," said Charlotte Triggs, PEOPLE Editor in Chief.

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams and Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About the PEOPLE Companies That Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 7.3 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, nearly 970,000 responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey and essays submitted by participating companies. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies